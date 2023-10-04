Punchestown Festival 2022

With both the Aintree Grand National and the Irish Grand National now firmly behind us, attention now turns to the Punchestown Festival where the action from the five-day meeting gets underway on Tuesday, April 26th. This is the final big meeting of the Irish National Hunt season and we can look forward to some top-quality contests throughout the Festival.

Photo by Julia Joppien on Unsplash

The most notable contest of the five-day meeting will be the Punchestown Champion Hurdle with dual Cheltenham Festival winner Honeysuckle looking to take the prize following the now-confirmed absence of Constitution Hill. Honeysuckle triumphed against the likes of Zanahiyr and Epatante to score in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham last month and the vast majority of the support has been aimed towards the eight-year-old in the Punchestown equivalent.

The Punchestown Champion Chase can often spring a few surprises but Energumene has emerged as a clear frontrunner in the contest following the sidelining of Shishkin due to a rare bone condition. Chacun Pour Soi, who unseated Patrick Mullins in the Cheltenham race, is another genuine contender here while the possibility remains that Allaho will also feature in this contest having been provisionally entered in this race as well as the Punchestown Gold Cup.

