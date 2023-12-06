Scots legal firm Lindsays announce hiring of five new trainees

FIVE new trainees join legal firm Lindsays, in positions in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Dundee, to train in a variety of departments.

The departments in which they will train include Personal Injury, Commercial Property, and Private Client.

They join Lindsays following a competitive recruitment process which attracted a high number of applicants to take up the positions across Scotland.

Lindsays Managing Partner Alasdair Cummings, centre, with, from left, Michael Higgins, Jennifer Philp, Scott Briggs, James Siwela, Dylan Ackerley

Over the course of two years, each trainee will gain experience across a range of different areas of law.

The new trainees are:

Michael Higgins, Personal Injury (Glasgow)

Scott Briggs, Private Client (Glasgow)

Dylan Ackerley, Dispute Resolution and Litigation (Edinburgh)

James Siwela, Commercial Property (Edinburgh)

Jennifer Philp, Private Client (Dundee)

Managing Partner Alasdair Cummings, who himself trained at the firm, said: “It is vital that we invest in the future of Lindsays and Scotland’s legal profession, so I am delighted to welcome our new trainees to the team.

“Over the course of their traineeship they will, of course, learn more about the law in practice and how it affects peoples’ lives and businesses, but also about the Lindsays way, which puts relationships before transactions.

“Our firm centres on people – the clients we are proud to work for and the colleagues we are pleased to work alongside.

“Those positive relationships lie at the heart of all that we do and are why, I believe, we have such a strong track record in training fantastic lawyers.”