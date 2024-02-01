Understanding the Surge in Non-Gamstop Casinos’ Popularity 

It seems like every time you search for a UK online casino, the top results on Google all focus on casinos not on Gamstop. Is Gamstop dying? Why is the UK casino community so invested in non-GamStop websites?

The short answer is that non gamstop casinos offer everything you need at an online casino. In fact, some of them provide better services. Yet, they don’t cooperate with Gamstop.

That means if you have already self-excluded at Gamstop, you can still play your favorite online slots at an offshore casino. Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at why non-GamStop sites are gaining popularity in the UK.

Great Alternative to Gamstop Casinos

Non-Gamstop casinos are an excellent alternative for people who don’t want to engage with GamStop casinos for any reason. To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with Gamstop casinos.

Most of them are safe and secure. They’re licensed and well-regulated by the Gambling Commission. These casinos work with Gamstop to help problem gamblers take a break from online casinos.

That said, Gamstop casinos work together to keep you away from online casinos. If you submit your personal details to be excluded from UK casinos through Gamstop, you have to stay away from online casinos for 12 months.

If you change your mind before the exclusion period is over, your best option is to use a casino not on Gamstop. Most of these operators are located offshore, meaning they’re not bound by the UKGC’s rules.

Security and Trustworthiness

Gone are the days when you couldn’t trust a casino not licensed by the UKGC. In this era of government regulations across the world, finding a safe and trustworthy offshore gambling site is easy.

All you need is to look for the right features. Start with security features like data encryption, an account password, and a valid license. Secure websites use “HTTPS” to keep your data safe from hackers.

They also hold genuine casino licenses from regulators in Malta, Curacao, Panama, and Costa Rica. Importantly, you need to secure your account with a password or passkey.

While every trustworthy casino has a valid license, not every licensed operator is a reliable casino. You need to interact with a gambling site for a while to determine its trustworthiness.

Alternatively, read online reviews. The best casinos attract rave reviews from both experts and average players.

A Full Range of Games

When you think about it, both Gamstop and non-Gamstop casinos offer the same games. Most of these casinos lease their games from the same software providers:

Microgaming

NetEnt

Betsoft

Playtech

Evolution Gaming

Big Time Gaming

Non-Gamstop websites tend to offer a wider variety of games for one reason. They’re not licensed by the UKGC. Some of these sites are headquartered in countries with lax regulatory laws.

As a result, they offer many slots and table games you wouldn’t find at online casinos based in the UK. For clarity, casinos are not created equal. If you like to try new slots, find an offshore casino with hundreds of diverse games.

Also, learn about the best software providers. It’s impossible to know all the slot machines in the world. But you can easily discover the best software providers. Next, you can choose games from these companies.

Bottom line: you can find all your favorite online casino games at non Gamstop casinos. And since overseas operators work with a lot more software providers, they support more games than sites based in the UK.

Huge Bonuses and Promotions

A significant percentage of people looking for non-Gamstop casinos join these casinos to enjoy bonuses. You see, the Gambling Commission has lots of restrictions that limit the bonuses UK casinos can give out.

Outside the UK, online casinos don’t have to follow these rules. And so, they give out amazing bonuses to both new and loyal customers. The best operators give you a bonus immediately after you create a free account.

No deposit bonuses are usually small. You can receive 20 free spins or $10 to play a couple of slots. However, these freebies are worth claiming. They give you a taste of a casino’s games, web design, and bonus policies.

If you like the no-deposit bonus, there’s a strong chance you will love a casino’s first-deposit bonus. Depending on the casino, you can receive up to $1000 after you complete your first online casino deposit.

Bonuses don’t go away after the honeymoon stage. You can earn a variety of freebies like cashback, reload bonuses, VIP rewards, and prizes after you compete in tournaments.

Fast Payouts

Online casino players in the UK place a premium on casinos with quick transactions. UK-based casinos used to lead the world in payout speed. Not anymore.

These days, you can enjoy fast, low-cost transactions when dealing with hundreds of casinos not on Gamstop. All you need is to choose a site with fast payment companies. Importantly, ensure the site has friendly banking policies.

Payment companies process payments at different speeds. Mobile wallets like Google Pay, PayPal, and Apple Pay can process a transaction in seconds. However, a bank transfer takes several days.

As mentioned, a casino’s banking policies also dictate its payout speed. Some sites break down withdrawals above $5000 into smaller amounts. If you win $20,000, you might need to withdraw small amounts every week until you receive your entire windfall. Choose a casino known for processing both small and large payouts fast and consistently.

High Betting and Payment Limits

Lately, lawmakers and anti-gambling advocates have been adamant about lowering betting and deposit limits at online casinos. Last year, the government introduced a white paper designed to restrict the industry even further.

If you’re a casino fan in the UK, you might soon be restricted to bets worth a maximum of £2. This rule applies to players below 25 years. If you are older than that, the white paper wants to limit you to betting £15 on slots.

Then there are more rules like receiving a wellness check if you lose over £125 at a casino overnight. While these rules are designed to reduce problem gambling, they’re unfavorable to high rollers.

Non-Gamstop casinos have no such rules. They allow high rollers to be within their budgets without blocking their accounts without notice.