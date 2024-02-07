Housing provider launches innovative online portal

Digital development coincides with Safer Internet Day

ONE of Scotland’s top housing providers has officially launched an online customer portal which is set to improve access to a range of services and encourage independent living.

As part of an ongoing commitment to digital transformation, Bield Housing and Care worked with a number of tenants to test a new online customer portal, which has launched today (6th February) as part of Safer Internet Day.

The portal gives Bield tenants 24/7 access to make paying bills, reporting repairs and viewing individual information easier and more convenient.

Tenants involved in the trial were tasked with testing the quality and usability of the software using laptops, tablets and smartphones. The group also considered the functionality, design and general use of the portal with their feedback helping to inform the final product.

Following a soft launch at the end of 2023, over 170 tenants have already registered on My Bield.

Zhan McIntyre, Head of Policy and Customer Standards at Bield, said: “Technology is essential to the future of housing services and we need to ensure our interaction with customers meets their needs and expectations as we take our services to the next level.

“Getting tenants involved in the testing of the My Bield portal allowed us to find out exactly what they wanted to get out of the platform while making sure it was accessible and easy to use.”



Staff will continue to be contactable through more traditional methods for tenants who do not want to transfer to the digital option.

Tracey Howatt, Director of Customer Experience at Bield, said: “Developing our digital services is extremely important as we strive to continue improving the quality of housing and ultimately deliver better outcomes.

“The new portal will enable tenants to live more independently and continue to make important decisions regarding their tenancies.”

Everyone who registers for the My Bield portal will be entered into a free prize draw at the end of February for the chance to win one of two £50 shopping vouchers.

The My Bield portal forms part of Bield’s strategy to enhance customer experience and diversify methods of engagement with customers.

My Bield can be accessed via the Bield website by clicking the ‘My Bield’ tab at the top right hand side of the homepage. From here, Bield tenants, their Powers of Attorney or Guardians can get in touch at a time that is convenient for them in order to view their rent accounts and correspondence, log enquiries and request and track repairs. This will be particularly useful for customers who don’t have the opportunity or time to call or email.

In November 2023, Bield were awarded the ‘Excellence in Digital Engagement’ award at the 2023 TIS National Excellence Awards, which recognises housing organisations who have demonstrated creativity in developing meaningful digital engagement opportunities. Bield have also been shortlisted for the Technology Enabled Independent Living Award at the upcoming Digital Health & Care Awards 2024.

Bield is dedicated to providing flexible and high-quality housing solutions and support for older people.

To find out more about Bield, please visit https://www.bield.co.uk/our-services/ or follow them on Facebook @bieldhousingandcare and Twitter @BieldScotland