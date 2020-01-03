The relation between religion and emotional health – Assistance from Muhammad Shaikh’s teachings

A broader concept and a difficult topic address, the term ‘Religion’ entails in it many concepts and beliefs, which makes it even more difficult to address. It is a topic that can prompt emotions, elicit an uproar and divide the world if not addressed with careful attention. Religion covers the whole wide range of notions entailing many opinions and beliefs from teaching and guiding mankind to sowing the seeds of evil within the roots of people. But fortunately, the cure for evil also lies within the religion.

As you surf through the internet, you will find many studies linking religion with well-being. According to studies, religion can have a strong impact on the way a person behaves. A sense of tranquillity is what the soul needs, which is only possible when you are satisfied from within.

It’s no more a surprise that when a person listens to some spiritual verses or connects with the Almighty, he/she develops a connection that goes beyond physical existence. Muhammad Shaikh, a notable Muslim Scholar and preacher helps people in achieving their mental and emotional peace with his extra-ordinary teachings of Islam. Being voted as the 4th influential Muslim scholar in the world, his teachings of Islam bring about internal peace and assists in spiritual awakening.

The Concept of Spirituality

With religion, another broader concept of spirituality comes into play. Spirituality is a much wider concept that often links with religion. Having room for accommodating many perspectives, it is a connection between the immortal power and ourselves – a connection that is far beyond our presence. It involves finding the meaning of your life or the reason for your existence.

Spirituality is quite commonly associated with going through a sacred experience with the help of holy teachings. It is considered to be closely linked to the places of worship such as a church, mosque, temple, or synagogue. Visiting these places indeed elicit feelings of personal fulfilment and contentment, which consequently leads to spiritual awakening.

The relation between religion and emotional health

In the world we live in, there is depression, despondency, misery and hopelessness everywhere. Mental health issues are discussed more than ever today. This is mainly due to the fact that people in this era are more self-absorbed and self-centred – having narrow connections with themselves and with the people around. In such state of affairs, keeping your emotional health intact is a big achievement. It is about focusing on improving your mental health while cultivating a positive state of mind.

Our religion being the only identity of our individuality, plays a key role in leading us through this spiritual path making us emotionally strong and stable. The teachings of a holy book improve the well-being, clear off a cluttered mind and broaden your thinking horizon giving an all-new meaning to your life.

What happens when you achieve emotional peace?

Emotional peace is not one dimensional. In different religions, it entails different meanings. Today it is more than a necessity. The concept of peace concern with the teachings of religion. Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, and Islam all explicitly connects emotional peace with spirituality and religion. All these religions believe to be connected with the divine and eternal power in order to realize emotional peace and maintain emotional health in the long run.

With a closer look at these religions, the journey to peace entails understanding the attributes of your creator, the reason for your existence and the connection between you and your creator. This can only be achieved when a person delves deeper within his/her religion and unveil the pieces of information that can lead them to ultimate emotional stability. This is valid for all religions, but especially in Islam, this is not possible until you dive deeper into the sea of religion and connects with your God.

Muhammad Shaikh, the Muslim scholar with a vision to make impart the teachings of Islam, helps individuals to de-clutter their mind, return back to the Almighty and attain emotional peace.

No matter the religion you follow – a clear vision, enough understanding of its teachings and a deep and clear connection with the super power is enough to ensure overall emotional health.