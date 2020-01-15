St Andrews professor to receive prestigious humanities award

Professor Kathryn Rudy of the School of Art History at the University of St Andrews is to receive one of the most prestigious humanities awards in Scotland for her work uncovering the mysteries of medieval manuscripts.

The Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE), Scotland’s National Academy, is to present Professor Rudy with the award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to art history.

The judges concluded that her capacity for lateral thinking had allowed Professor Rudy to examine a large corpus of manuscripts in ways unexplored by previous scholars.

Professor Rudy said: “None of this work has taken place in a vacuum, and I am so grateful to everyone who has nurtured my work: funders, librarians, cataloguers, editors, publishers, the University of St Andrews for its generous leave enabling me to hike, think and write; and of course my friends, colleagues and students in Scotland and beyond.”

The Walter Scott Medal is presented each year to an exceptional individual who has demonstrated lifelong dedication and made an outstanding contribution to the humanities or social sciences.

Professor Rudy’s award was part of an announcement of five major RSE awards for eminent scientists and researchers from four Scottish universities in recognition of their contributions and achievements in their respective fields of study.

The recipients will be presented with their medals at a Presidential reception at the RSE in September 2020.