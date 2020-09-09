SPA shows healthy results from record year

SCOTLAND’S leading procurement solution provider is supporting huge improvements to the country’s social housing and public buildings, after revealing a near 50% jump in the value of projects it delivered.

Projects undertaken through Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA) – which partners with bodies such as Local Authorities, housing associations, universities and emergency services to fulfil construction, refurbishment and maintenance contracts – totaled £237.8million in 2019-20.

The latest annual review by SPA for 2019-20 also reveals it worked with 74 partners to deliver 222 projects across Scotland – compared to the 2018-19 results of work with 43 partners, which delivered 220 projects worth £160m.

SPA also achieved a milestone in the last year by signing up its 100th registered partner.

SPA Director Clive Feeney said the results provide an overwhelming endorsement of its key role in helping public sector organisations work with Scotland’s supply chain to deliver projects better, faster and more cost-effectively.

Clive said: “2019-20 has been another fantastic year for the team at SPA and our partners throughout Scotland.

“Our progress is all the more significant especially as it is only four years since our inception.

“Thanks to securing a landmark 100th partner sign up – we now have partner organisations the length and breadth of the country, all benefiting from the savings and shared support we are delivering daily through our collaborative activities.

“This all provides a clear endorsement that our service works and delivers value time and time again.”

The £237m package of projects procured by SPA’s partners range from a roof replacement project for NHS Inverclyde to the construction of a new nursery in Dalmilling, South Ayrshire.

SPA has a team of dedicated experts who are firmly focused on championing best practice and ensuring partners can benefit from access to specialist procurement solutions that deliver social value in their communities.

Clive said that it was important to highlight the support and advice that it continued to give to suppliers and partners as part of the collective drive to navigate out of the Covid-19 crisis.

SPA underlines its commitment to improving social value in Scotland’s communities through its Community Benefit Fund. SPA’s Founding Partners worked with the Lintel Trust to hand out grants totaling £120,000 in the last year, including Covid-19 response projects.