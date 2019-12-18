Best Online Casino Games in 2020

The year 2019 was pretty successful for online casinos, as thousands of new players decided to join and test their luck by playing popular casino games. Moreover, the industry continued to move forward thanks to casino content providers that made cutting-edge games with innovative features and an immersive experience.

Casino bonuses improved even more as the competition among online casino operators became fiercer. Nowadays, you can find various lucrative promotions, especially for new players who decide to join a casino platform. The rise of the popularity of no deposit bonuses, such as Casino Calzone with no deposit bonus, has attracted more players as no deposit bonuses basically offer bonus money just for joining a casino, meaning players do not actually have to make a deposit to get the bonus.

However, the games remained #1 reason why an increasing number of people want to play online casino games, and 2020 is expected to bring even more exciting titles to online casinos. Let’s take a look at some of the most anticipated online casino games for 2020. Hint: all of them are online slots.

Serengeti Kings

Serengeti Kings is scheduled for January 2020. The slot is being developed by the most popular online casino games provider, NetEnt, and will be available in the majority of casinos offering NetEnt’s games.

The slot will feature an African theme, with many popular animals being on the reels, including panthers, giraffes, hyenas, and more. Serengeti Kings will come with a set of special features, including free spins, multipliers, and more.

Riches of Robin

The Riches of Robin slot is an upcoming game made by Play’n GO that follows the adventures of the legendary English hero Robin Hood. Join Robin and friends, find riches, and distribute them to the ones in need.

The slot will feature a total of 20 paylines and five reels. Moreover, you will be able to activate some of the bonus features, including free spins, re-spins, and more.

Sweet Success Megaways

Sweet Success Megaways is basically a successor to the popular title by Blueprint Gaming called Sweet Success. The game is pretty much the same, but it has the Megaways feature added, meaning there are more opportunities to win lucrative prizes while spinning the reels of the game. The title is scheduled for January 2020.

If you like the original game, you are definitely going to enjoy this modified version that has much more potential.

Jewel Scarabs

Ancient Egypt never ceases to impress slot makers, and the team at Red Tiger Gaming decided to pay tribute to the old Egyptian culture with Jewel Scarabs. The game will have high variance and a total of nine paylines across a 5×3 grid.

Apart from a great design and immersive gameplay, this game also includes a couple of exciting bonus features such as free spins and multipliers. If you’re a fan of Egyptian slots, this one is a must-try.

Conclusion

Since online casino providers announce new titles only up to two months in advance, we’ve covered some of the titles scheduled for January and February 2020. However, this is just the beginning — the next year is definitely going to bring more exciting online casino games.