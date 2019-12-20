Super Bowl Bets: How to Bet Based on Super Bowl Odds

If you want to understand the details of the 2020 Super Bowl odds, you have to first get to know the basics of Super Bowl betting, especially if you’re really putting money on it. There are terms and figures that are used in the NFL that one needs to know first in order to make the best betting decision.

With only two weeks left in the season, the odds of Super Bowl 54 is getting wider by the day. The Baltimore Ravens are dominating as the top 1 Favorite, but that doesn’t mean they’re the best team to put your money on. Simply looking at the numbers won’t guarantee your success. There are a lot of factors affecting the odds of winning the Super Bowl, and you must consider them before making your betting decision.

If you’re ready to learn how to bet on the right team and take advantage of 2020 super bowl odds, then read on!

Understanding Super Bowl Odds

There are many common terms used in NFL betting. Terms such as rotation number, Moneyline, point spread, and over/under. You have to understand these terms first so you can read NFL odds correctly.

The rotation number is also known as the rotation mark. These numbers are used to refer to the game and the playing team without mentioning the team’s name. These numbers are the same across all sportsbooks, and it keeps the games posted each day organized. If you look at NFL odds, you’ll see the rotation numbers next to each team’s names.

The rotation numbers serve as a shorthand that identifies the name of the team and the game. Aside from the rotation mark, there’s point spread. It’s a point spread is a figure set by oddsmakers based on the margin of victory or defeat for each given team.

The plus (+) and minus (-) signs are a set number of points that will be either be deducted from or added to the final score. The “favorite” team will have a “-” sign, and the “underdog” team will have a “+” sign.

The favorite team will be at a disadvantage, and they have to win the game according to the set number of points. On the other hand, the underdog team will be given an advantage not to lose the game by the set number of points.

Below is an example:

Seahawks: -5.5

Niners: +5.5

In this example, the Seahawks is the 5.5-point favorite, which means they need to win with a six-point lead or more to win the bet. And the Niners is the 5.5-point underdog, meaning they need to win the game with five-point lead to win the bet.

If the Seahawks win 20-14, then they win by 6 points and covered the 5.5 points, and the Niners lost and did not cover the spread because they didn’t stay within the 5.5 points. If you put your money on the Seahawks, that means you won the bet.

If in the event that the points are tied, all your wagers will be returned to you by the sportsbooks.

If you win your point spread bet, you will get your original bet plus the bet the person on the losing end paid. The sportsbook will take their own share from your prize, so if both sides bet $110 and you won, you’ll only get $210; $110 from your original bet and $100 from the opposing side. Only $10 goes to the sportsbook.

Do note that point spread changes are very common in sports betting, and sportsbooks, being the brokers of the wager, have the full right to change the odds for any given match before it begins. This happens because of reasons such as injuries and weather, among other factors.

How To Bet on Super Bowl Odds

NFL odds are usually available before teams take on their first season snaps. And the team who won the previous year will be the favorite to win in the following season.

Bookmakers or bookies look at many factors before they set the line, such as new coaching changes, past performance, etc. If you want to make a bet on the Super Bowl odds, you have to make a “Futures” bet.

A Futures bet is a bet you make weeks or months in advance before the big game. For futures bet, the team with the lowest odds is the favorite, and the rest are the underdogs. The movement of the line futures changes as the season progresses, but will most likely change weekly. If there’s an injury, trade, and other vital team changes, the odds will change quickly.

Another type of bet the Super Bowl offers is the “Proposition,” also called “Prop.” Prop bets are usually available for big events, and they can be anything like who will do the coin toss, which player will score the first points, what will be the exact margin of victory, and what the score will be at the end of the first quarter.

These kinds of bets, if you’re lucky, will make you a lot of money.