Griffin Kapelus Talks About the Power of Social Work 

Griffin Kapelus, a native of Manhattan’s Upper West Side, has embarked on a journey that blends academic exploration with practical social work. Raised on the vibrant streets of Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Griffin’s early experiences and family background laid the foundation for his commitment to social justice.

Growing up, Griffin was exposed to two contrasting worlds: the corporate realm, where his father worked, and the nonprofit sector, where his mother dedicated her time to the Goddard Riverside Community Center. His mother’s work in providing free tutoring to families and children in need left a profound impact on Griffin. As a child, he often spent his afternoons in her office, gaining first hand insight into the workings of a non-profit community center.

After completing high school, Griffin Kapelus embarked on a path that would ultimately lead him to social work. His mother’s commitment to helping others, coupled with his own budding interest in societal issues, drew him towards volunteering. This marked the beginning of his active involvement in social work.

Griffin’s academic journey took him to Hunter College, where he delved into courses that further ignited his passion for social justice. Notably, a class on gentrification and displacement in Harlem sparked his interest in urban issues and inequality. Another course, “Approaches to Religion,” prompted deep reflections about his future career path, pushing him to explore the intersection of academia and real-world social challenges.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Griffin Kapelus continued his commitment to social work by volunteering at the West Side Campaign Against Hunger, a New York City-based food pantry. His role initially involved basic tasks, such as moving boxes and packing bags, but as his dedication grew, so did his responsibilities. He found himself on the front lines, interacting with individuals who had been food insecure for years, as well as those grappling with newfound economic hardships caused by the pandemic.

Relocating to Burlington, Vermont, for his studies at the University of Vermont, Griffin Kapelus continued his volunteer work by joining Feeding Chittenden, an organization focused on addressing food insecurity in Chittenden County. He also took on a job at a homeless shelter, gaining valuable insights into social issues that went beyond what textbooks could offer.

As he delved further into his volunteer and work roles, Griffin’s understanding of the complex challenges of homelessness and hunger deepened. His experiences on the front lines of these issues gave him a unique perspective that would shape his views on addressing them.

Griffin acknowledges that while Vermont has experienced overall economic improvement since the height of the pandemic, homelessness and hunger continue to be persistent issues. He observes that progress has been slow but remains hopeful that certain changes accelerated by the pandemic could have a lasting impact. However, he also notes a desire in some quarters to revert to pre-pandemic norms, and he hopes that the lessons learned during the crisis will continue to shape social services in the future.

Solving the Problems of Poverty, Homelessness, and Hunger

Griffin Kapelus recognizes that completely solving issues like poverty, homelessness, and hunger requires systemic changes in government, the economy, and society at large. While acknowledging that he is not an expert, he offers some practical steps that can bring incremental progress:

Utilizing Hotels and Motels as Homeless Shelters: Griffin supports the use of old hotels and motels as homeless shelters. This approach provides stability and privacy to individuals experiencing homelessness, enabling them to access additional services and work towards independence.

Continuing Support for Food Programs: Griffin highlights the importance of continuing and expanding beneficial food programs created during the pandemic. Programs like the Farmers to Families Food Program, which distributed surplus food to those in need, played a critical role in addressing food insecurity.

Impact of COVID-19 on Social Services

Griffin Kapelus acknowledges that COVID-19 has brought significant changes to the field of social services. The pandemic increased the need for social services as people faced unemployment and health challenges. The crisis prompted a shift in mindset, leading to the adoption of new approaches to homelessness and hunger. For example, the use of hotels as temporary housing for the homeless emerged as an effective solution, providing privacy and stability.

Advocating for Change Through Empathy

Griffin Kapelus’s transformation from a young Manhattanite to a passionate advocate for the homeless and those facing food insecurity illustrates the power of empathy and social work. His insights offer valuable perspectives on the ongoing challenges of poverty, homelessness, and hunger, along with the steps that individuals and society can take to address these issues.