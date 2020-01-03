As the UK welcomes the start of a new decade, call centre outsourcing has never played a more vital role in the success of a business. Over the last ten years, technology has revolutionised the way customers and companies interact, as consumers demand immediate responses 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A customer is twice as likely to talk about a negative experience compared to a positive one, so trying to keep up with this growing demand is placing significant pressure on businesses. Nowadays, they are required to respond to calls, emails, social media, webchats and much more – which is why many businesses are turning to call centre outsourcing to meet demand and reduce costs.

By outsourcing contact centre roles, a company is able to immediately save on the vast sums of money required to establish and operate their own facility. Not only that but by choosing a premium outsourcing provider they can be assured they will be able to offer their customer’s the very latest in contact centre technology. Further savings come from the ability to scale up or down to meet demand; maximising efficiency by ensuring agents are never sitting idle.

Contact centre outsourcing is a growing trend, and the Philippines has become the global hub for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) with companies such as Facebook, Google, PayPal, HSBC and Amazon all utilising the region to manage their customer support requirements.

It’s not only the world-leading facilities and latest technology that is making the country the go-to choice for the biggest brands though. A close affinity with western culture, coupled with highly-skilled, multilingual agents is allowing customers to receive a timely service that is not only on par with onshore providers but better.

The most popular aspect of outsourcing call centre requirements to the Philippines, however, is the money-saving benefits. By using the right provider, customers will be able to enjoy the best possible service whilst businesses are able to save up to 50% compared to keeping the service onshore in the UK. As one of the leading call centre outsourcing providers, Manila-based PITON-Global has been helping UK-based businesses to reduce costs, improve operating efficiencies and enhance the customer experience.