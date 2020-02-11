Jobs outside your field: Why you should consider them

Walking out of the graduation hall into a dream job is not a reality for most people. They graduate and then hit a brick wall trying to get the role they hope for. The same happens for people with experience in an industry but find themselves without work for whatever reason.

Perusing the same avenues and companies can leave you exhausted and even anxious. So, why not try looking for a job outside of your field? It is estimated that a third of graduates have qualifications that don’t match their current role, but that doesn’t mean they cannot use other jobs as stepping stones to bigger things or to fill career gaps.

Reasons to Look Outside Your Industry

You can search for jobs in a wide range of industries from manual work to professional roles on Jobrapido, one of the UK’s best job platforms. But before you head on over there, what are the reasons to look for a job in another industry?

Money

The reality is that money allows us to enjoy life and the things we want to do the most. Whether it be free from living with parents, a painting workshop or a season ticket for your team. If you cannot find a job in your industry, spread your wings to keep enjoying the things you love to experience in life.

Confidence and Mental Health

Without a job for some time, it is easy to fall into a rut and lose confidence. This means when those interviews do come around, you may be more nervous than usual.

Moreover, people without work for longer periods can suffer from depression and a declining self-value. Staying in work, whatever it is, allows you to maintain confidence and combat potential metal health issues.

Gain Unique Insights and Skills

Life is all about learning new things. From how to tie a tie on the first day of secondary school to campfires and more. Working in a new industry may help you appreciate different views and develop skills.

It may even feed into future work back in your industry one day. It is common for fields to overlap in some instances, and your unique insight may make all the difference.

Evidence Hard Work Ethic

Having a get-up-and-go attitude to working life even when it is not the job you desire is excellent evidence for your hard work ethic. You can use these roles and point them out to future employers in your preferred field to show that you work hard and always want to make a difference.

What You Need to Do First!

Before you go ahead and start applying for jobs in other areas, you will need to tailor your CV and maybe brush up on industry knowledge. You CV needs to be tailored to the job you apply for and stay relevant. Even if you don’t have qualifications matching a role, you may have transferrable skills. Consider making a skill-based CV to highlight those and keep employers engaged.

At the same time, you should also seek to learn more about the industry and in particular, brush up on industry terms in case they crop up in interview questions. You can do this through business sections of blogs and by reading