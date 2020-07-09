Majority of adults in Britain have rotten teeth, according to new study

MORE than half of adults in the UK have damaged or rotting teeth according to a dental hygiene company.

Spotlight Dental say that despite the introduction of sugar tax introduced in 2018, sugar consumption has continued to rise in the UK.

The country ranked in the bottom ten worldwide for sugar consumption, prompting concerns about the effect on our teeth.

According to the NHS, consuming too much sugar can have two main adverse effects; weight gain and tooth decay.

Tooth decay on the rise in the UK is the biggest worry for dentists and Spotlight Oral Care founders, Lisa and Vanessa, who say it has become one of the biggest problems in recent years.

Lisa explained: “Sugar causes the enamel on your teeth to break down. That says a lot about how powerful sugar is, as enamel is the hardest substance in the human body.

“It is even harder than bone.”

As a result the duo have released three tips to avoid tooth decay.

They say one way to combat the effects of sugar is with a fluoride based toothpaste.

Vanessa said: “Choosing a fluoride based toothpaste can stop tooth decay. This is due to fluoride making the enamel on your teeth stronger.

“It is a mineral that can stop or reverse the effects of tooth decay if caught early. It’s functions are replacing lost tooth minerals and preventing mouth bacteria from making acid.

Additionally, depending on where in the UK you live, there is a concentration of fluoride in your water supply, with some areas containing more than others.

Lisa and Vanessa also recommend regularly using a fluoride based toothpaste or decay dental floss with active fluoride.

The dentists at Spotlight Oral Care also recommend avoiding both sugary snacks and drinks, along with the no added sugar options that are offered in shops.

According to the team, both are harmful to your teeth and should be avoided.

Finally, the duo say regular dentist visits are a must, to ensure any decay is treated and does not develop further.