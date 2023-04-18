THE DRAMATIC extent to which Scots’ lives are adversely impacted by the appearance of their teeth has been revealed in a new survey.

Alarmingly, the survey found that almost one in 10 Scots (8.9%) have been reduced to tears because of how their teeth look.

The findings also show that 21.3% people in Scotland are unhappy with their overall smile, a percentage that rises to 31.4% who are unhappy with the condition of their teeth.

Dr Martina Karlo of Dentelli clinic in the sunshine resort of Split, Croatia. Credits: Holyrood PR.

Perceived dental deficiencies are causing a host of anxieties that affect day-to-day life in an era dominated by Instagram and other photo apps.

A total of 26.6% Scots admitted they are unhappy with the way their teeth look in photographs.

Even among those who do smile for the camera, almost one in 15 (14.2%) hide their gnashers in photos, while more than one in 20 (6.5%) have used apps to edit the appearance of their teeth.

Overall, the startling results reveal that image-conscious Scots spend huge amounts of time fretting about the appearance of their mouths – an average 43 minutes per week wishing they had better pearly whites.

The research was commissioned by a leading European dentist, Dr Martina Karlo, who has seen an influx of Scottish patients in the wake of negative reports about “Turkey teeth”.

Dr Karlo’s hi-tech Dentelli clinic in the sunshine resort of Split, Croatia, is governed by strict EU dental regulations and she said: “It is clear that many Brits are in limbo, unable to get the treatment they want and that has a drastic, negative impact on their lives.

“Our UK patients regularly tell us how they now see themselves through social media and video calls. Likewise Love Island and celebrity culture has changed perceptions of how the ‘ideal smile’ looks.

“I’d say without any hesitation that Britons are more conscious of their teeth than ever before, something that is backed up by these findings.”

The detailed research was conducted by Opinion Matters, among a sample of 2,011 nationally representative UK respondents aged 16 and over – with findings also delving into how dental aesthetics affect an individual’s chance of finding love.

Around 16% of Scots admitted they would not date someone with teeth they considered bad. Meanwhile almost one in 10 (8.9%) admitted they automatically reject people on dating apps because of their teeth.

Meanwhile, the positive impact of an improved smile was found to be huge, with 45.7% of respondents admitting they would feel “much more confident” if they had better teeth.

Dr Karlo added: “Every year we see more patients from Scotland. Most want treatments they can’t afford at home. We transform their smile, bite, and oral health and that literally changes their life for the better, bringing increased happiness and confidence.”

Visiting Croatia is significantly cheaper than comparative treatment in the UK and crowns, veneers and dental implants are the most popular procedures, with British patient spending on average of £5,320 (€6,000) on treatments at the clinic.

The survey found that while one in 20 Scots (5.3%) had considered flying abroad for treatment, various worries prevented many from following through. More than a third (36.1%) are worried about costs, while more than one in 10 (11.8%) are concerned about healthcare standards abroad.

However, Dr Karlo added: “Our UK clients are reassured by the exacting medical standards and consumer protections offered within EU countries, which are among the most rigorous in the world.

“Unlike some of the cheaper dental tourism hotspots, Croatia is bound by incredibly strict EU laws and regulations. Safety and standards are paramount, which gives patients peace of mind they simply cannot get in places like Turkey.”

Dr Karlo has invested more than a million Euros in her state-of-the-art practice. Dentelli was founded in October 2019 and has an annual turnover of €2 million (£1.78m).

The clinic carries out 17,000 procedures each year and most of its 28-strong team – from dentists and nurses to technicians and hygienists – speak fluent English.

In 2022, Split airport welcomed around 500,000 British passengers, more than 17% of its total visitor count which made the UK its second biggest market last year.

Direct flights to Split start from £80 at Edinburgh Airport and £55 at Glasgow Airport and depart daily throughout the summer with an average flight time of around three hours via Jet2.

Most patients work with the clinic to carefully plan their treatment procedures, so that they can enjoy the tourist experience of Split and the surrounding area.