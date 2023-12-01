A GIRLFRIEND has been left red-faced after her man surprised her with a Harry Styles-inspired tattoo – after pretending he was going to the gym.

Harry Potter and Rosie Daniels have amassed over five million followers online for their comedy skits and relationship-related videos.

However, Harry, 26, opted to surprise his Harry Styles superfan fiancée Rosie, 23, on Tuesday with a new tattoo inspired by Styles’ own body art.

The video begins with the pair kissing at their doorstep as Harry leaves the house saying goodbye as he says: “I love you, see you later okay.”

The on-screen caption reads: “I told my fiancée I was going to the gym, but I did this instead…”

The video then cuts to Harry lying inside a tattoo studio as he reveals he is getting inked with two symmetrical fern leaves above his hips.

It then shows Harry posing and inspecting his new addition in front of a mirror before, hours later, he returns home where he is greeted by Rosie in the kitchen.

Rosie quizzes her partner on where he has been for so long and eyes him up suspiciously as he reveals he has “had something done” as a surprise.

Harry then lifts his shirt to reveal his new tattoo as Rosie looks on, mouth agape in a stunned reaction.

After a few moments of shocked silence Rosie says: “Oh my gosh.”

Harry asks: “What do you think?”

Rosie then enquiries whether the tattoo is real, which Harry confirms, before she jumps up and down excitedly, saying: “Shut up, that looks so hot.”

She adds: “That looks so good, I love that. Oh, I just want to touch you.”

Harry says: “You can’t touch it just yet – it was the most painful experience of my life.”

Rosie replies: “Was it? It that one of Harry Styles’s tattoos?”

Harry confirms: “Yeah, that’s where I got the inspiration from.”

Rosie puts one hand on her head and stumbles backwards saying: “I think I’m going to faint right now. I’ve actually got myself a man that is like basically Harry Styles.”

Rosie, seemingly feeling rather hot under the collar, then fans herself as she says: “That is insane – it is hot in here.”

The pair shared the video to social media on Tuesday with the caption: “Her face when she realised it was real.”

Harry Potter and his partner Rosie Daniels. Credits: Instagram.

The clip has since received over 190,000 likes and more than 180 comments from users left divided by Harry’s choice of ink.

One user wrote: “Imagine If a man got a Harry Styles inspired tattoo for me or you oh my God.”

Another commented: “To actually be Harry Styles he needs the buzzcut.”

A third user said: “The reaction is so sweet.”

However, another wrote: “I just don’t get why someone would copy a tat.”

A fifth replied: “Bro [is] getting another man’s tattoos that have no meaning to him to try and impress his girl, okay makes sense.”

Another joked: “Imagine being Jack Harlow’s stunt double and your girlfriend calls you ‘a man that is basically Harry Styles’.”

Styles himself got the original tattoo in 2014, reportedly as a cover up for previous inkwork.