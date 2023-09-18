A HILARIOUS video shows staff onboard a humble Isle of Wight ferry parodying the viral luxury car videos created by a Russian model.

Alla Bruletova has gained a mass following online thanks to a series of videos of her interacting with features on luxury cars such as Bentleys and Maybach, whilst whispering the vehicles’ names into a mic.

The model’s clips have been mocked for their bizarre nature, even prompting parodies from the likes of former Apprentice star Thomas Skinner, who recreated the video with his Ford Transit van.

Now, the 23-year-old’s recent video – where she seductively showcases a pink Mercedes-Benz G Class – has been hilariously recreated by the team on board the Wightlink Ferry from Portsmouth to the Isle.

Video shows Alla standing adjacent to the pink Merc in a black dress and holding a small microphone as she whispers “Mercedes” whilst flicking the car’s logo.

However, the video then cuts to a staff member on the Wightlink Ferry as she mimics the model, flicking the lifebuoy ring and kneeling on one knee as she says into a microphone: “Wightlink Ferry.”

It then cuts back to Alla moving her fingernails up and down the front of the grill of the car, before switching back to the member of staff who moves her hand along the white railings of the ferry instead.

Alla then opens the large pink doors of the car which alerts a dinging sound before she shuts it again, repeating: “Mercedes.”

The video then transitions back to the Wightlink crew member who uses both hands to open the heavy door of the cabin as she looks at the camera for a brief second before closing it again.

However, due to the weight of the door it must be pushed in again to be securely closed and bolted shut as she turns around and says “Wightlink Ferry”, raising her eyebrows up and down with a laugh.

Alla then moves into the interior of the Mercedes as she rubs the fabric of the inner door, clicking the buttons to roll down the windows.

In contrast, the Wightlink version just sees the staff member’s hand drifting underneath the window before dragging it open to show the sea and buildings in the distance.

Alla then taps the car’s wheels and central Mercedes logo with her painted pink nails.

Lacking a wheel, the ferry’s staff member gestures towards a wooden plaque that reads: “This vessel was built by FBMA Marine INC Wight Ryder One – YN 1023 Balamban, CEBU Philippines April 2009.”

She taps the plaque several times with her teal-coloured nails before tapping it.

Alla, then showcases the car’s stereo system as she drags her nails along each the indented buttons and again repeats “Mercedes.”

The staff member then moves her nails vertically up and down the call panel in the control room at the bow of the ship as she mimics: “Wightlink Ferry”.

Alla then rubs the pink and grey glossed steering wheel before the staff member rubs a piece of machinery on the ship.

The model then proceeds to rub the roof of the car above the sun visor before grabbing the rear-view mirror and adjusting it to her height and position before she looks into it and says: “Mercedes.”

The Wightlink staff member then rubs the lifejacket health and safety poster and says “We don’t have one” and blows the dust from the poster into the camera.

Alla then sits in the back of the car and rubs the seats and repeats once more: “Mercedes.”

For a final time, Wightlink mimic this by rubbing the passenger seats as the crew member says one final time: “Wightlink Ferry.”

The Wightlink Ferry. Credits: Facebook.

The video was shared to social media by the Wightlink Ferry staff yesterday with the caption: “Come jump on a ferry to the Isle of Wight, you know you want to.”

The clip has since received over 60,000 likes and more than 600 comments from users left in stitches by the low-budget parody.

One user wrote: “Wightlink Ferry’s social media team nailed this.”

Another said: “Genuinely, this makes me want to visit the Isle of Wight for the first time.”

A third replied: “When the Whitelink Ferry girl is better than the Mercedes girl.”

Another wrote: “The way her accent says ‘Wightlink Ferry’ will live rent-free in my head.”

A fifth commented: “Ticket costs the same as a Mercedes too.”

Wightlink Ferry responded to this saying: “If only that were true, then we’d all be rolling round in a Mercedes.”

Speaking today a spokesperson for Wightlink said: “Mercedes TikTok trend inspired us to open the porthole on ferry travel and showcase the glamour and glitz of life aboard Wightlink ferries.

“It started as a bit of fun between two of the marketing team and has gone further than we ever anticipated.

“We hope to have encouraged more people to explore our business and the wonderful Isle of Wight.”