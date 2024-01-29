A SHOCKING video shows the moment an impatient Mercedes driver pulls out of a traffic jam and races past the lengthy queue on the wrong side of the road.

The dopey motorist was captured on camera by a cyclist yesterday morning on a road in London after seemingly deciding they couldn’t be bothered to wait any longer.

The cyclist gives chase, filming the whole incident as the driver veers around two traffic islands, passing an incredible 18 cars before turning into the junction they were looking for.

The video begins with the nose of the silver Mercedes-Benz C Class sticking out into the hatched road markings separating the two lanes of traffic.

Hanging at the back of a long line of stationary traffic, the driver waits for a Toyota to pass by before veering out onto the other side of the road and accelerating away.

The shocked cyclist immediately begins following to capture the incident on film as the Merc passes the first lot of cars and a junction.

The car then comes to a stop at a traffic island as the driver waits for two vehicles to pass him in the opposite direction, before pulling out and passing the island on the other side.

The driver overtakes yet more fellow motorists and flies right past another junction as one shocked pedestrian does a double take in disbelief.

The cyclist begins to fall behind as the motorist speeds down the road, waiting at one more traffic island briefly before pulling off and into their desired junction, having skipped an entire line of patient drivers.

The footage was shared to social media yesterday by the cyclist, who slammed the impatient driver with the caption: “Must get in front of everyone else.

“Driver is clearly more important that the rest, and happy to pass on the wrong side of two traffic calming islands. 22 Jan 2024.”

The clip has since gained dozens of likes and comments from users who were left with divided opinions over both the driver and the cyclist’s actions.

One user said: “Is there any information on why they were doing this? Just impatient or was there an emergency, we can’t make assumptions without all the facts.”

Another added: “Another case of car haters accepting jagoff behaviours when done by someone using a bicycle but not when using a car.”

A third commented: “Yet another German car driver. As I’ve said before, ban German cars from our roads.”

A fourth replied: “Aw. He is extra special. Poor shnookums can’t be expected to wait like everyone else.”