A DOPEY “muppet” Just Eat deliveryman has been panned after he was spotted cycling along a busy Scots motorway.

The rider was caught on camera by a bloke on his way home from work last week crossing Kingston Bridge in central Glasgow – a section of the M8 motorway.

The brazen cyclist was seen ambling along the stretch of 50mph road in the winds and rain of Storm Isha, right next to the rail between him and the River Clyde far below.

Video shows the moment the unidentified passenger in his work vehicle passes by the cyclist, who bears a large, red Just Eat bag on his back.

The daredevil deliveryman is seen drifting to the side of the road as the van indicates approaches him from behind.

Being forced to use his indicator to merge from the left lane to the middle, the motorist prepares to pass the cyclist, who is dressed in all black with a hooded jacket and cap.

As the motorist passes the cyclist, he honks at him but is ignored by the daft rider who is apparently too focused on his delivery to pay any mind to the traffic around him.

The footage was shared last week with the caption: “These muppets just don’t care, imagine this was last night, he would have been in the Clyde and would be renamed scubber eats, today at 15:30 Kingston Bridge on my way back to the yard.“

The clip has since gained over 560 likes and dozens of comments from users stunned at the brazen cyclist’s actions.

One user said: “Absolute nugget.”

Another added: “Uninsured. No license. No tax paid. No clue how to drive the roads. And there is a whole industry made of this.”

A third wrote: “I wouldn’t have pulled out buddy I would have run into him he’s not supposed to be on the motorway.”

A fourth replied: “Seriously who gets a delivery that’s that far away, it’ll be chank.”