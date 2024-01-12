Scots jobs boost as INSUREPAIR expands into Glasgow

INSUREPAIR, the Edinburgh-based fire and flood restoration specialist, is expanding into Glasgow, with the move set to create over a dozen jobs.

One of the country’s leading all-trades reinstatement companies, the firm has been successfully servicing Scotland’s largest city from its headquarters in the capital.

However, increasing demand along the M8 corridor has prompted a scaling up of the business, with the Glasgow base set to open in Woodside Place within the next fortnight.

Richard O’Donnell managing director.

The move is expected to create up to 15 jobs in the coming year, with the new office located in a stunning converted Georgian townhouse in the city centre.

Recognised as the authority in regards to insurance reinstatement in Scotland, INSUREPAIR will now be able to increase its focus on its west coast operation, something managing director Richard O’Donnell has been considering for a while.

“This is a proud moment for us as a team,” said Mr O’Donnell.

“Our growth has been possible by focusing on effort and planning.

“We have a firm belief in our ability to perform and we regularly achieve the highest performing insurance contractor status while working for many insurers, loss adjusters and building repair networks.”

Also covering Fife and the central belt, the firm is one of Scotland’s preferred insurance reinstatement building contractors and currently directly employs 24 permanent members of staff, supported by 15 specialist sub-contractors.

Privately owned, INSUREPAIR is approved and accredited by major insurance companies, loss adjusters and building repair networks throughout the UK.

“We take pride in bringing properties back to their pre-incident condition and have always been able to provide robust and reliable customer service to our clients in Glasgow from our main office in Edinburgh,” added Mr O’Donnell.

“With the growing demand in the west, it makes complete sense to now also have a base in what is Scotland’s biggest city.

“It’s a hugely exciting time for the business and I’m really looking forward to seeing where the next stage of this journey takes us as we build on the growth plans we have in place.”