Senior promotions made at Scottish law firm

SCOTTISH law firm Complete Clarity Solicitors and Simplicity Legal has made two internal promotions and appointed a new solicitor.

Susan Grierson-Rattray has been made senior solicitor. She has worked with Clarity for over 3 years and specialises in Family Law and Private Clients.

Molly Somerville also takes this role having worked with the firm since August 2022 as a Litigation and Family lawyer.

The Dispute Resolution team has also hired Melissa Jack.

Emma King, Director of Complete Clarity Solicitors and Simplicity Legal, said: “We strive to provide outstanding customer service to our clients.

Molly Somerville

“Molly and Susan’s hard work are shining examples of this quality which have been recognised with these promotions.

“We also welcome Melissa to the team who, I’m delighted to say, has hit the ground running.

“We are currently experiencing a period of unprecedented growth for the firm, fuelled by our collective drive to create the best working environment for all our staff to enable them to be the best version of themselves.”

The Glasgow-headquartered firm has upped staff numbers from 22 in September 2022 to now over 30.