A SCOTS entrepreneur has left behind his life and work in Edinburgh to start a new sustainable hospitality venture in Speyside.

Former solicitor Paul Cannavan’s new venture, The Dell at Glenlivet, has four new luxury woodland cabins on the northern edge of the Cairngorms National Park.

The new retreat began as a lockdown idea for Paul but soon became a reality with support from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans Programme and DSL Business Finance.

With the support, Paul acquired a former clay pigeon shooting site near the Glenlivet Distillery and began turning his idea into reality.

Another £25,000 loan helped Paul to cover the costs of building the bespoke hideaway cabins.

Former solicitor turned entrepreneur Paul Cannavan outside one his new luxury cabins, Image supplied with release by the British Business Bank

As well as a 15-year career in the legal sector, Paul also has prior experience in hospitality businesses.

Through childhood holidays and family connections in the Speyside area, Paul identified a gap in the market for high quality accommodation in one of Scotland’s best known whisky regions.

The cabins are built from locally sourced materials, such as Scottish larch timber, and use ground screw foundations as an alternative to concrete, resulting in minimal disruption to the natural ecosystem underneath each property.

The design also incorporates a range of sustainable features including a borehole fresh water supply and environmentally friendly waste disposal.

The cabins are set within a dark skies park, making it an ideal spot for stargazing with little to no light pollution.

Each property has an outdoor bathtub, and while they are connected to an electricity supply for power, there is no internet connection which Paul hopes will encourage guests to truly switch off.

His venture was made possible by the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme which has delivered more than 6,500 loans to new business owners in Scotland since 2012.

Speaking today, Paul said: “The Dell at Glenlivet is unlike anything else that’s available in Speyside at the moment for tourists and holidaymakers.

“The location is the ideal spot for enjoying the outdoors or whisky tourism, as well as escaping from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life and having a digital detox.”

“We welcomed our first guests just last month and the initial response has been fantastic. Having the option for luxury accommodation so close to nature and the Cairngorms National Park is a big draw for people.

“Even though the site has four properties, they are well-spaced so it still feels totally private and secluded.

“Sustainability was a big focus as part of the design process and I’m pleased that the cabins have turned out so well, fitting in with the woodland surroundings with a low carbon footprint.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests from all over the UK and beyond throughout the years ahead.”

Barry McCulloch, UK Network, Scotland at the British Business Bank, said: “Hospitality and tourism businesses, particularly those linked to Scotland’s whisky-making heritage, are a vital part of our economy and continue to drive visitors from all over the world to see what Scotland has to offer.

“It’s great to have been able to support Paul with his escape from the city and a career change too.

“The Start Up Loans scheme was designed to support creative, ambitious entrepreneurs with the funding they need to take the leap into new ventures and become their own boss.”

Murray Marshall, loan officer at DSL Business Finance, added: “Paul approached me with a detailed business plan and vision for what he was looking to achieve.

“He engaged with me early in his journey and we worked together to ensure his funding was available when required.

“It has been great to see Paul’s vision become a reality with a fantastic offering to tourists in the Moray region.”