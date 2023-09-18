Family raise £12k in Edinburgh MoonWalk in memory of mum

A FAMILY have raised an astonishing £12,000 through partaking in the Edinburgh MoonWalk in memory of their wife and mother.

Tragically, she passed away before she could do it herself.

The James family, consisting of dad Dan and daughters Cadi and Lili, made the trip up to the Scottish capital from Wales for the event to continue his wife’s legacy.

Dairy farmer Dan’s wife Nia tragically passed away last year following a five-year battle with lung cancer, and had long intended to take part in the annual charity event.

Dan is a dairy farmer from Wales who travelled to Edinburgh with his family to do the MoonWalk in memory of his wife. His daughter, Cadi (left), was the youngest to participate at age 13

Nia had trained for the event several years ago but had to cut short her ambitions after realising she was struggling to make it up hills.

Now, 43-year-old Dan and his daughters, along with other family and friends, have completed Nia’s goal for her, and raised a whopping five-figure sum in the process.

Despite Nia’s healthy, active lifestyle, she was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2017 at just 37-years-old.

Although never receiving chemotherapy or radiotherapy, Nia had used a targeted therapy tablet which had worked well for five years.

However, last May Nia’s health took a turn for the worse and she sadly passed away shortly before Christmas in 2022, at the age of just 42.

Joining Dan and family in Edinburgh for the walk were Nia’s mother, Dan’s sister and her three nieces and two friends, whilst nine others partook in an equally long coastal path walk back home in Wales.

Dan shared the family’s plea to social media on the night of the walk (SAT), writing: “As most of you know we are In Edinburgh for the moonwalk in memory of Nia James.

“Would love to thank you all for your support and who has donated so far. So far, we have raised over £8,500.

“So, a massive thank you from myself and my girls. Still time donate if you wish to increase this sum even more.”

The post received over 230 likes as users took to the comment section to praise the family for their efforts.

Ann Gamage said: “You all look amazing I’m sure you have smashed it. And lots of money raised for such a good cause, well done.”

Cadi Murray added: “Amazing. Well done guys.”

Katrina Griffiths commented: “Absolutely amazing.”

Sian Bowen replied: “Well done to you all.”

Haig Murray wrote: “Congratulations to you all she would have been right in among you all shouting you on to the finish.

“One of the most inspiring friends I have ever had. I miss her so much. Donation done, amazing effort in her memory.”

Speaking today (TUE), Dan said: “I’ve set up two fundraisers, one for the moonwalk itself, as you had to raise a minimum of £100 per person participating in it.

“And another so I can split it with our local cancer unit in Withybush Hospital where Nia was treated.

“My sister also decided to organise a charity It’s A Knockout event to raise money back in 2017.

“[Nia] was a strong, outgoing, bubbly character. Always lit up the room with her presence and smile.

“She would never let the cancer get to her and was determined to beat it for our girls. She lived much longer than the mean average of the disease through her strength and courage.

“She would never let anyone talk to her about herself. She would turn it on them and ask how they were and what they were up to so the conversations were always positive.

“Even in her final few weeks when it was tough and hard for her, she would still smile and joke and not show her emotions. Extremely strong lady.

“She even thanked the doctors and nurses for their time and effort with her over the last 5 1/2 years when she was told she only had a few days to live.

“That was so touching and something I will never forget. She always told me to look forward. Never back, as you don’t know what’s around the corner.”

The MoonWalk is a night-time charity event organised by UK-based breast cancer charity, Walk the Walk.

Women and men power walk either a marathon or half-marathon, wearing brightly decorated bras to raise money for breast cancer causes.

The event is held annually in London, Edinburgh and Iceland.