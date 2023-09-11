EDINBURGH’S transformation continues as property developer, S Harrison Developments has submitted a planning application for a c. £100 million residential-led development at Ocean Point 2 in Leith.

These plans will be in addition to the ongoing transformation of the Waterfront and delivering further vibrancy to the area.

Neighbouring Ocean Point 1, the development of the brownfield site will provide two buildings and comprise a mix of build-to-rent homes (BTR), including apartments specifically for families, alongside purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), delivering a truly mixed community.

Transformation of Leith. Credits: Obit.

In total, 120 BTR homes are proposed, providing a mix of studio, one-bed, two-bed and three-bed apartments to meet a range of housing needs.

A quarter of these are three-bed apartments, designed for families.

There are 404 PBSA beds on offer, split between cluster accommodation and studio bedrooms. The former accommodation is intended to be a mix of five and six bedrooms.

Student numbers have risen significantly in the city over recent years, with full-time student number growing by more than a quarter (25.1 per cent) between 2016/17 and 2021/22.1 PBSA, of which there is little in the Leith area, has the potential to free-up much needed family homes locally currently occupied by students.

Commercial space/co-working and amenity space are also proposed as part of Ocean Point 2, offering fantastic active frontage to Ocean Drive, with greatly enhanced public realm encouraging active lifestyles.

In addition to delivering homes, the new development will deliver significant local spend, amounting to some £5.3 million by residents and visitors annually, supporting an estimated 60 retail and leisure jobs.

It has been estimated that 325 jobs will be created directly in the construction of the overall scheme.

The development neighbours Ocean Terminal, which is set to undergo a £100 million transformation, delivering a mixed-use development comprising residential, commercial, retail and hospitality.

The extension of the tram line between Edinburgh and Ocean Terminal also provides connectivity between the development and Edinburgh city centre within 20 minutes.

Harrison has a long pedigree of working in the city, ranging from delivering the Malmaison at St Andrew Square to student developments at Westfield and Gorgie and hotel development at Osborne House, Haymarket.

A spokesperson for Harrison Developments commented: “Our proposed development, if approved, will bring much-needed homes and student accommodation to an area which is undergoing a rapid transformation, delivering a truly mixed community.

“Regenerating a current brownfield site, this development boasts excellent transport links, especially with the new tram line, and will deliver a significant investment into the local community.”

Planning and development consultancy Turley provided planning services for the project with CDA acting as architects.