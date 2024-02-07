AN EDINBURGH pizzeria has received high praise from one of the UK’s most well-known food reviewers who immediately labelled it “one of his favourite Neapolitans”.

Matt Binge travelled to the Scottish capital earlier this week for an episode on his YouTube channel Food Review Club (FRC), where he paid a visit to Razzo Pizza Napoletana in Leith.

The 36-year-old opted for a stone-baked margherita pizza costing £9, and was left delighted with the scran, calling it “mind-blowingly good”.

Matt Binge of the Food Review Club samples Razzo’s margherita pizza. Credit: FoodReviewClub/TikTok

Video shows Matt as he walks outside of the store onto the pavement and begins inspecting the gooey pizza that he watched being prepared just moments before.

The reviewer doesn’t mince his words as he offers his initial thoughts on viewing the food, saying: “It looks like a piece of artwork, very, very nice.”

As the camera rolls, Matt is momentarily put off by some hospitable welcomes from Leith’s locals who shout: “I love your show.”

The creator of the Food Review Club can’t hide his smile as he folds the pizza which stands up to the notorious flop test.

The Englishman brings the pizza slice back down towards the box proclaiming: “That’s special.”

His cameraman also offers a view, adding: “You don’t see that often.”

Within just one bite of Razzo’s margherita pizza, the Luton lad’s breath is taken away as he exclaims: “Oh my God, that is my jam.”

Enthusing with delight, he continues to slather on the praise for the Edinburgh pizza joint, commenting: “The dough is like butter, it’s creamy.”

Matt doesn’t lose his love of the pizza throughout the review as he holds the box up to the camera and says: “From a flavour standpoint that’s mind-blowingly good, look at it, gorgeous.”

However, keeping his review as tongue-in-cheek as possible he adds: “Only drawback for me, I’d have liked a few more slices, the four would go too quick.”

Rounding off his review, Matt isn’t shy in complementing the pizzeria for their incredibly fresh produce and tasty final product.

The host of the FRC says: “Ok time for a score, 9.3, it’s a big one, very popular apparently – and I can see why, I’ve got a big smile on my face.”

Matt posted the video to social media earlier this week with the caption: “Truly magnificent.”

The video received more than 1,300 likes with dozens of comments from food lovers who were quick to debate in the comments over the best pizza in Scotland’s capital.

One said: “Better than Civerinos?”

Another added: “That pizza will live in my mind now.”

A third replied: “Best pizza in Edinburgh.”

Another commented: “Excellent pizza, been a few times, recommended.”

Matt Binge created the Food Review Club in 2018 with a sole aim to set out and hunt down under the radar hidden food spots around the United Kingdom.