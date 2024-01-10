MEMBERS of the public are being invited to offer feedback on plans to redevelop the bingo hall located on Leith’s Manderston Steet in Edinburgh.

Developer Longstone (2) Limited has unveiled plans to conserve and redevelop the existing building into new student homes.

This is in response to a local desire to preserve the building, located in the Leith Conservation Area, and address a chronic undersupply of student accommodation in the capital.

The proposals follow the decision by the current operators of the bingo hall, Club 3000, to move to new premises in nearby Ocean Terminal in summer 2024.

The developers of the proposed project say they hope to conserve the original building

The conservation and retention of the property does restrict its potential uses and following the building’s inclusion in the Leith Conservation Area, the potential to use the site for housing was explored.

However, the building is not well-suited to a residential conversion and a viable scheme would fail to comply with many of the Council’s planning policies for new housing.

Some of these planning policies are, for example, dual aspect dwellings and minimum open space requirements. If housing were to be delivered, it would require the demolition of the building.

The proposed use as student homes allows for the creation of a development that complies with the Council’s student housing policies.

It would also retain the elements of the building that contribute to the surrounding Conservation Area.

The existing building is in poor condition and is extremely energy inefficient.

In 2020, Historic Environment Scotland assessed the building for potential listed status and concluded that it did not meet the criteria of special architectural or historic interest.

The use of the space for student homes would also serve to free up residential properties that otherwise would have been used by students.

The number of these students in Edinburgh’s universities has grown by over 25% between 2016/17 and 2021/22, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield Student Needs Assessment.

The public consultation event will take place on Wednesday 17 January 2024 between 4:00pm and 7:30pm in McDonald Road Library, 2-8 McDonald Road, Edinburgh EH7 4LU.

Exhibition boards detailing the project will be available at the event, as well as on the project website from 9am on the day of the event.

Feedback forms will also be available, and attendees are encouraged to share their views. The form will also be available on the website and all feedback should be returned by Wednesday 31 January.

A Longstone (2) Limited spokesperson said: “The local community has expressed a strong desire to conserve the former mill building and our plans for the site allow us to do this.

“While enhancing the character of the Conservation Area, the conversion of the building will help to relieve pressure on the local housing market.

“The proposals will also deliver considerable economic benefits in terms of the construction and operation of the development, and with students spending money in local shops and other outlets.

“We are keen to welcome local residents to our public consultation event and to working with them as we progress the development.”