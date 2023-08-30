Aurora Energy Services make third acquisition in Scotland  

AURORA Energy Services is set to take over Northern Marine Services (NMS) in an effort to expand its portfolio and geographic reach.

An established provider of non-conventional lifting, inspection, logistics and marine services, NMS founder Alasdair Noble will continue to lead the rebranded Aurora NMS, as Lifting and Marine Services Director.

Supported by fresh investment, Aurora NMS will roll out its services across the UK, expecting to create up to 10 new jobs and trainee positions in the next three years.

Aurora Energy Services chief executive officer, Doug Duguid (left) with Northern Marine Services owner Alasdair Noble.

The rebrand marks Aurora’s third acquisition of well-established Scottish businesses, following the takeovers of R&M Engineering and Inverness Access Training Services.

Aurora’s large Inverness facility, which also hosts a Renewable Energy Training Centre, will supplement NMS’s Wick operation as well as enhancing mobilisation times on client operations.

NMS has extensive expertise in supporting wind turbine inspections, telecom mast installations and infrastructure projects which require innovative access solutions.

Aurora’s business plan is to create an international energy services provider by mirroring and supporting the energy industry’s transition from oil and gas, as well as developing a strong presence in wind, solar and hydrogen energy sectors, something that NMS can support.

Further, Aurora says it is committed to offering technical courses and reskilling programs for workers looking to transition into renewables sector jobs.

Aurora Energy Services Chief Executive Officer, Doug Duguid, said: “NMS’s strong track record in renewables aligns well with our own ambitions of becoming a leading energy services provider.

“Aurora will invest capital in NMS to strengthen its specialist equipment and assets, offering them to a wider client base outwith North West Scotland.

Alasdair Noble, Lifting and Marine Services Director of newly branded Aurora NMS said: “In becoming part of the Aurora group, we now have the financial and organisational backing which utilities are seeking.

“We believe this will take the business to a higher level.

“We are excited that we will be able to offer opportunities for the local workforce in Wick, not just locally, but internationally, as Aurora NMS grows its market share and geographic reach.”