A SCOTS teacher has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, raising money for charities Mary’s Meals and Who Cares? Scotland.

In July, Andrea Paterson climbed Africa’s highest mountain, raising over £6,000 on her six-day expedition.

As a teacher, Andrea’s passion for education led her to raise money for Mary’s Meals, an organisation providing school meals to children in the world’s poorest countries.

Who Cares? Scotland aim to support Care Experienced young people who have disengaged with education.

Andrea Paterson stands jubilant during her six-day expedition on Mount Kilimanjaro

Andrea from Kirkcaldy, Fife trained for her climb by scaling Scotland’s Munros ahead of her trip to Tanzania on 6 July.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the largest free-standing mountain in the world and takes six days of climbing to summit.

Speaking on her efforts, Andrea said: “The climb was the hardest thing I’ve ever done but I’m so glad that I did it.

“I battled with altitude sickness on the final ascent day, but my children wrote me notes of encouragement which kept me going when times got tough.”

“Thanks to the generosity of the Scottish community my goal has risen from £1,000 to £2,000… and now I’m at over £6,000 raised!”

Who Cares? Scotland assists people who have been in the care system, supporting them to develop independence and offering opportunities through local and national activities and events.

Louise Hunter, Chief Executive at Who Cares? Scotland said: “We are extremely grateful to Andrea for her courage in taking on this challenge in support of Who Cares? Scotland!

“Her efforts will help us provide Care Experienced people with connection, friendship and a sense of belonging.”

Morven Macgillivray, supporter engagement manager at Mary’s Meals, said: “Thanks to kind-hearted supporters like Andrea we are able to provide a good meal in school so children can learn their way to a brighter future.”