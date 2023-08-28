Latest efforts for local charity sees Scots lawyers in £1,400 skydive

A SCOTTISH law firm has continuted its fundraising efforts for a Livingston-based charity with its latest move – a tandem parachute jump.

Lawyers Billy Smith and Chloe Herd have participated in the jump, raising another £1,400 for the Team Jak Foundation.

Created in memory of Jak Trueman, the Team Jak Foundation works to support children and young people with cancer, providing vital practical and emotional support to them and their families.

The team at Clarity Simplicity Solicitors have already raised £10,000 for Team Jak, regularly dedicating their time to helping with cleaning, painting, or gardening for people whose time is consumed by looking after cancer victims.

Lawyers Billy Smith and Chloe Herd stand in an aircraft hanger ahead of their raising £1400 for the Team Jak Foundation

Earlier this year, twelve members of the law firm climbed Ben Nevis, the UK’s highest mountain, to raise £3,000 for the foundation.

Chloe Herd commented: “Team Jak is named after Jak Trueman, a Lothians teenager who died in 2015 of a particularly aggressive form of the disease.

“When I joined the firm as a legal trainee I was inspired by the dedication of the entire team to raising money for what is an important and exceptionally worthwhile cause.

“I was pretty anxious about leaping out of an aeroplane at 10,000 feet – but the adrenalin rush you get from free-falling through the sky is something that will be with me for the rest of my life.”

Billy Smith and Chloe Herd free fall through the sky attached to a parachute in aid of the Team Jak Foundation

Jak Trueman raised nearly £100,000 for cancer charities in the five months before his death, charging his mother, Allison, with carrying on his work.

Last weekend, the team at Clarity Simplicity Solicitors participated in the Dundee Kiltwalk.

Joint director of the firm, Billy Smith said: “This is a truly deserving cause, and our entire team are determined to do as much as they possibly can to help Team Jak assist others in this terrible predicament.

“Chloe and I have raised a further £1,400 for the charity to which our firm is devoted and I am very proud of her resilience and determination to achieve this daunting challenge alongside me.”

The firm initially became involved in raising funds for the Team Jak Foundation because co-founder, Emma King, knew Jak’s family.

Complete Clarity was founded in 2010 and merged with Simplicity Legal in 2017. Since then, members of the team have become involved in fundraising on their own account.