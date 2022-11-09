Climbing Rwenzori Mountains & Gorilla Trekking in Uganda.

Uganda is one of only three countries in East Africa that is visited by Mountaineers that decide to explore the magic Rwenzori Mountains that are shared between Uganda and Democratic republic of Congo. Also, these two countries host the endangered mountain gorillas in their natural environment, which makes it ease to add the Gorillas & Rwenzori’s on an Africa Safari Holiday.

Don’t just fly in and out however, Uganda offers so much more. From classic safaris across vast savannah to chimpanzee trekking through tropical forest, Rwenzori Mountaineering, you’re guaranteed an unforgettable trip.

Rwenzori & Gorillas

Are you an adventurous and a physically fit traveler, the Rwenzori and Gorillas experience starts with spending an hour with the endangered mountain gorillas in famous Bwindi impenetrable national park and ends with trekking to the snow-capped mountain Rwenzori at 16,762 ft. high which is possible on 12 Days Gorillas & Rwenzori Trekking tour.

The 12 Days Rwenzori & Gorilla safari in Uganda starts with trekking half of the worlds’ mountain gorillas at Bwindi impenetrable forest national park where you will try to penetrate the impenetrable and enjoy lots of beautiful and colorful birds and wildlife along the way. Situated in the southwestern part of Uganda, Bwindi Impenetrable national park is part of Bwindi Impenetrable forest which is positioned along Democratic Republic of Congo border close to Virunga national park and on the edge of the Albertine Rift. With an area of approximately 321 square kilometers, the park is home to over 300 bird species and 120 mammal species. Some of the birdlife here include hornbills, black bee-eater, Doherty’s bush shrike, Kivu ground thrush, regal sunbirds, black-billed turaco, dusky twin spot, brown capped weaver, handsome spur fowl, bar-tailed trogon, Ruwenzori nightjar, mountain yellow warbler, black faced Rufous warbler, and the turaco and mammals include the colobus monkeys, black and white colobus monkeys, giant forest hog, red-tailed monkeys, stripped jackal, African golden cat, African civet, vervet monkeys, African elephants, cream banded swallowtail, l’hoest’s monkey, mountain gorillas, and chimpanzees.

You will have to end your day with an optional cultural encounter with the Batwa locals and enjoy their cultural practices and customs including their dances, art pieces, culture, and different sweet songs.

That will be the beginning of your thrilling experience to the pearl of Africa since you will have to make a transfer to the mystical Rwenzori Mountains which are protected by Rwenzori mountains national park in the district of Kaseese, in the western region of Uganda. Stretching over an area of approximately 1000 km2, the national park was established in the year 1991. It was mainly established to protect the highest mountain in Uganda and the third highest on the African continent. The mighty snowcapped mountains are located in the eastern equatorial Africa, on the border between Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo.

The mountain is made up of several peaks with highest- Margherita is reaching at a height of 5,109 metres. The regions of this highest peak are permanently snow-capped and glaciated thus feeding several rivers and contributing on the formation of the sources of the Nile. Other peaks include Mount Stanly, Mount Speke, Mount Baker, Mount Emin, Mount Gessi and Mount Luigi di Savoia. Apart from the snowcapped mountains, Rwenzori mountains national park is also a home of over 70 mammals that include elephants, giant forest hogs, Rwenzori otters, duikers, bushbucks, and leopards. You will also have a chance to see various colorful birds since the park has got 217 bird species that include the handsome francolin, Rwenzori turaco, cinnamon chested bee-eater, Rwenzori batis, barred long-tailed cuckoo, golden-winged sunbird, slender-billed starling, blue-headed sunbird, and many more.

While at Rwenzori you will have a trek of your choice like the 7 days Rwenzori Mountaineering since the park offers many of them starting with the one day to twelve days expedition.

Cost of Gorilla trekking in Uganda: This is one of the most done activities in Bwindi Impenetrable National park. A number of travellers around the world visit Uganda so as to take part in this adventurous activity which is done after a purchase of a gorilla permit at $700. The activity enables one to hike through the thick forests of the park with the guidance of the rangers and guides in search for the endangered mountain gorillas. When found, the trekkers shall be allowed to spend an hour with them as your enjoy and learn more about their lifestyles including feeding, playing and how they communicate to each other. Bwindi impenetrable national park is a home to almost half of the world’s remaining mountain gorillas and has 19 habituated gorilla families in the four different sectors.

Gorilla habituation: After gorilla trekking, gorilla habituation is another main activity that attracts a number of travelers to Bwindi Impenetrable national park. The activity takes you to one of the gorilla sectors after the purchase of a gorilla habituation permit at $1500 for non-residents, $1000 for foreign residents and Ugx 750,000 for East African citizens. Gorilla habituation experience involves walking through the thick forests of Bwindi to search for the endangered gorillas. Once encountered, travellers will be allowed to spend about 4 hours with them as they learn their ways and also make further research about them. If you’re a luxury Safari traveler consider doing Gorilla Habituation compared to gorilla trekking which is one hour. Find all the reliable information about primate Safaris at the official website( www.primatesafaris-rwanda.com )

Bird watching: For the birders, Bwindi Impenetrable National park is one of the destinations that should not miss on your travel plan. The park is home to over 350 species of birds and about 23 of them are endemic from the Albertine Rift while 14 can only be seen in this park. Among the birds include short tailed warbler, Rwenzori night jar and others.

Besides the above, the other activities in Bwindi Impenetrable National park include the Batwa cultural experiences, nature walks, Lake Mutanda visit and others.

Things to do in Rwenzori Mountains National Park

Mountain hiking: This is one of the main reasons why a number of travelers visit Rwenzori mountains national park. The park has the third Africa’s highest peak – Margherita and there are two different trails to it. One of the trails is the central circuit route which is the most interesting trail to hike to the top of the peak. Another trail is Kilembe trail and this is more challenging than the others. During the hiking, the trails provide perfect viewpoints of the glacial lakes, mountains and valleys.

Nature walks: Enjoy the guided nature walks through the savannah and tropical rainforests of Rwenzori Mountains. Move through the trails of the park and view creatures like lakes like Lake Muhooma and also Buraro chimp forest. During the walk, you will sight different bird species including the long-eared owl, robins, sunbirds, black eagles, montane masked and others.

Bird watching: Rwenzori mountains national park is a home to over 217 bird species making it one of the best destinations to spot different birds. Spot a number of colorful and beautiful bird species including the Rwenzori turaco, bearded vultures, sunbirds, montane masked, stripe-breast tit, white starred robin, handsome francolin and others.

Others activities in the park include wildlife viewing since the park has over 70 mammal species, cultural encounters like the Bakozo villagers and others.

With all the above information, a combination of the Rwenzori and Gorillas during your trip to the Pearl of Africa will surely be a wonderful encounter and also a memorable experience.

