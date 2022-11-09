The Ultimate Dog Health Checklist (2022)

Looking after your four-legged friend’s health is no easy feat for new and veteran dog lovers alike. It is very important to consider a whole host of different things to ensure your canine buddy is well looked after and enjoys a long and happy life.

In this article, we’ll be going over everything you should remain attentive towards for your dog’s overall health, as well as some pointers and tips for ensuring your dog is as healthy as can be.

Before we begin, it is always advised to consult a vet regularly when your dog’s health is concerned. This article is a good starting point to begin thinking about the different aspects of your dog’s health to keep in mind, but always consult with a dog health professional!

Photo by Pauline Loroy on Unsplash

Stomach Health

When it comes to your dog’s insides, it is important to keep them in tip-top shape for easy digestion – allowing your pup to get the most out of the food they eat.

Conditions such as pancreatitis are, unfortunately, fairly common in dogs. Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas and can be an uncomfortable and sometimes painful condition that can considerably impact your dog’s quality of life.

Other issues, such as poor digestion and even your dog being overly gassy, can all be problematic for your pooch’s day-to-day. Just like humans, dogs can suffer from indigestion and an unhealthy balance of bacteria in the gut that can cause all sorts of issues.

Ensuring your dog is fed high-quality, natural food is a great way to prevent issues such as these from arising in the first place.

Skin and Coat Care

Your dog’s skin and coat need constant care. Certain breeds, such as long hair breeds, need much more care than other breeds.

You can easily examine your dog’s skin and coat at home to look for any changes to your dog’s coat. The obvious things to look for are:

Fleas

Redness of the skin

Dry skin

Rashes

Lumps or bumps

If any of these are found, it is best to consult a vet for an official diagnosis of any skin or coat issues your dog may have.

Eye Care

Your dog’s eyes are critical to their day-to-day life. Eye issues can be a bit harder to examine at home, but you should be on the lookout for the following:

Sensitivity to light

Yellow of green discharges

Squinting their eyes, closing their eyes more than normal

Excessive eye rubbing

Excessive watering

The white section of their eye is discoloured

That being said, a blackish discharge from the eye and a small quantity of watering are normal around the eyes’ corners.

If in doubt, always take a trip to the vet!

Ear Care

Ear care is important for any dog, but dogs with floppy ears or long hair tend to be prone to issues more than other breeds. Things to look out for at home are:

A strange smell that is very unpleasant

Redness and irritation

Any swelling

Scratching at or rubbing the ears against surfaces

Sticky discharge

Black crumbly discharge

All these signs are usually the result of things like ear infections, be they acute or something more serious. In any case, any of these signs should be taken seriously and a vet appointment booking in to get your dog examined.

Nose Health

Contrary to popular belief, not all dogs will have a wet and cold snout, and some may have a dry and warm nose, which is perfectly normal. It all depends on what is normal for your dog.

However, things to look out for are:

Any soreness or irritation

Persistent sneezing over the course of a day or a few days

Any unusual discharges

Excessive dryness or a crust forming on your dog’s nose

Teeth And Gum Health

One of the big ones for dog owners is the health of teeth and gums. You should check their teeth and gums regularly to assess for any issues. Signs to look out for are:

Strange, unpleasant smells

Lumps under the tongue or on the gums

A build-up of tartar – brown in colour

Redness where the teeth and gums meet

Any exposed tooth roots (this can be particularly painful for your dog)

Mouth issues can also be prevented by using foods designed to prevent things like tartar build-up.

Nail Health

For dog nails, it is important to ensure they are appropriately trimmed to prevent ingrown nails. An ingrown nail in the pad of your dog’s foot can be a very painful condition for your dog, and it can also lead to things like infections.

If you are not comfortable trimming your dog’s nails yourself, then visit a vet or dog groomer to have them do it for you.

Anal Health

While it may be unpleasant to check, ensuring your dog has a healthy anus is important. Anal glands are considered important for both scents as well as lubricating stool.

A glance under the tail for any redness or swelling is necessary to check for any issues.

If your dog drags behind along the floor, it could be a sign of anal gland issues that a vet should examine.