GLASGOW UNIVERSITY have today launched their third Gaelic language plan showcasing the Gaelic story of the university.

The new draft Plan aims to building upon the last two Gaelic Plans (2013 and 2018) and the University’s excellent reputation as a leader of Gaelic Language development work.

One of the key themes running throughout the plan is to foster and encourage through creative projects, events and tours the story of Gaelic at the university from 1451 until now.

Uzma Khan, Director of Strategic Planning, Deputy Chief Operating Officer and Vice Principal – Economic Development and Innovation, said: “It’s a pleasure to be involved in the conversation to help support the development of Gaelic throughout the University.

“Gaelic language and culture is a valuable resource for many of our students and staff, and the community is an asset to the University. I look forward to continued growth of Gaelic at the University of Glasgow.”

The plan also looks at how the language and culture has helped shape the University and continues to do so.

The exploration of this fascinating story of Gaelic and the University of Glasgow will build a case to inform the vision for further developments across our community into the future.

Ruairidh Graham, the University of Glasgow’s new Gaelic Development Manager, said: “As a great admirer of the University of Glasgow’s Gaelic language development initiatives over many years, it’s been a pleasure to come on board to develop the third iteration of the Gaelic Plan.

“There are many commitments within the Draft Plan that I believe will strengthen the position of Gaelic within the University over the next three years, and by engaging with students, staff and externally in partnership with organisations and with Gaelic communities there is great potential for this plan to have tangible impact that supports the development and sustainability of Gaelic generally”

Professor Roibeard Ó Maolalaigh of the University’s School of Humanities | Sgoil nan Daonnachdan said “As Professor of Gaelic at the University of Glasgow, it has been tremendous to witness over many years the development of sector-leading initiatives to support Gaelic throughout the University.

“I am excited about this next step in the University’s journey that will bring to light the historical and ongoing story of Gaelic at the University, and for this to inform where we take it next.

“I would encourage everyone with an interest in Gaelic to consider giving us their views on our new plan through the public consultation exercise.”

The public consultation will run from Monday 7th November until Friday 16th December 2022.

The third University of Glasgow Gaelic Language Plan includes 26 commitments over five development areas including learning & services and research & data collection.

The Gaelic Development Manager will be hosting events with a presentation of the Plan with the opportunity for stakeholder groups to feedback on the draft. These will be held virtually and physically at events on and off campus.

One of the main aims of the new Plan is to position Gaelic more fully into the core of the University.

This work will include engaging with more teams across the University via the creation of new networks – such as Gaisgich na Gàidhlig (lit. ‘Gaelic Heroes’) network for staff – and through the development of a Gaelic Action and Monitoring Plan with responsibilities for plan delivery shared through more teams and selected staff.

The draft Plan also seeks to engage with the local Gaelic community in Glasgow through events, and through the potential to create a Gaelic bus service.

This project is in association with Glasgow City Council and looks at what demand there exists for a bookable bus service focused on the Gaelic community. In particular, on elderly Gaelic speaking residents that would like to attend Gaelic events, etc.

This project potentially offers the chance to marry Gaelic development goals with alleviating societal development goals such as loneliness and isolation.

The Plan also has provisions to grow language schemes for students such as the Gaelic Language Residency Scheme – Taigh na Gàidhlig – by 50% year on year over the next three years and explore exciting new events, tours and the potential for a Student Minority Language Conference.