Fancy owning your own fort? Now you can for just £500,000

A RARE opportunity has arisen for property hunters to own their very own fort for just £500,000.

The Old Defensible Barracks in Dyfed, Pembrokeshire has just gone on the market and boasts a huge renaissance style, 20 sided stone fort with a dry moat.

Built between 1841 and 1846, the historical building encompasses a parade ground in the centre of the fort enclosed by barracks, a mess area and gun sheds.

The fort is on the market for £500,000. Credit: Strutt and Parker

The barracks are said to have cost £75,000 to build and based on the ‘Star Fort’ design initially proposed by Leonardo Da Vinci.

The property sits on almost four and a half acres of land and is brimming with history having played a crucial role in both the First and Second World War.

In the First World War, the fort was used by Royal Artillerymen as a training school before they went off to France and Belgium.

Two decades later it was used as Milford Haven headquarters as the RAF had several bases around Pembrokeshire.

Famous residents of the barracks include Gordon of Khartoum, who was later deployed to join the fighting in Crimea, and Arthur Lowe, who played Captain Mainwaring in Dad’s Army.

The Grade II listed building also has a basement with areas for laundry, latrines and even an artillery story disguised as a hairdresser.

In 2009 it was declared the second most endangered Victorian or Edwardian building in Britain.

In recent years a portion of the property has been converted into modern apartments with one tenant on site.

Estate agents Strutt and Parker listed the unique property on the market on Wednesday, for offers over £500,000.

This means for the same as a two bed flat in Willesden Green or three bedroom home in Croydon, London, potential buyers would have the chance to own their own piece of unique British history.

The £500,000 property has large rooms in the interior. Credit: Strutt and Parker

The estate agents said: “The Defensible Barracks at Pembroke Dock, is a Grade II Listed Victorian-era fortification and barracks in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

“It is a huge, renaissance style, 20-sided stone fort surrounded by a dry moat.

“A parade ground occupies the centre of the fort, enclosed by blocks of barrack

rooms, mess areas, magazines and gun sheds.

“The basements contained areas for laundry, stores, latrines and magazines.

“The barracks was built between 1841 and 1846 to house the dockyard’s garrison of Royal Marines and to cover the landward side of the dockyard from an infantry assault.

“It was probably the last ‘trace bastion’ fort built in Europe.

“The fort is entered through a north gatehouse complete with holes for muskets and winches for the former sliding drawbridge.

“The Courtyard and parade ground is surrounded by elevations of a fine Georgian-style square with pedimented centrepieces on three sides and attractive 12-pane sash windows in flush surrounds throughout.”

In 2018 the barracks were put on the market for £1.2m meaning potential buyers are set to give themselves a £700,000 saving.

House-browsers have been quick to comment on the impressive sale on social media.

One wrote: “47,000 square feet so it is basically 20 houses for 500K.”

Another added: “Imagine the heating bill.”

A third replied: “It’s just down the road from me, been on the market for years, nice view of the oil refinery and the LNG terminal.”

A fourth added: “Not a bad location, lovely coast and beaches in Pembrokeshire. Bet the grade 2 listing puts off a lot of developers.”