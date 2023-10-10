A STUDIO apartment is on offer for an eye-watering £230,000 – but buyers will be sleeping in an “airship“.

The open plan apartment is situated in the centre of Newcastle, with scenic views of the River Tyne and the bustling city’s streets.

Added to property website Rightmove last Wednesday, the property contains a kitchen and dining area alongside a living room, which is raised a few steps above the rest of the room.

The studio apartment. Credits: Living Spaces.

The property’s kitchen – which boasts exposed brick walls throughout – is lined with worktops and appliances including a washing machine.

Behind a door is a modern bathroom featuring tiled floors and walls, and a sizeable bathtub and shower as well as a sink and toilet.

However, it is the sleeping arrangements which have proven to be the biggest talking point, with there being a less than traditional setup.

Instead of a separate bedroom or a pullout bed from a sofa or cupboard, the small flat instead features a large blue velvet pod, which hangs from a rail on the ceiling.

Adjacent to the property’s built-in wardrobes, the bulbous pod features an opening on one side, with glass doors leading into the makeshift ‘bedroom’.

The inside of the pod is wooden and curves round a white mattress which is laid into the floor of the structure, providing a truly bizarre bed for would-be buyers.

The pod hangs in the middle of the space which features no other bedroom-like decor, despite there being plenty of room for furniture – both with and without the pod in the way.

Listing estate agent Living Spaces described the property as: “[A] Manhattan style studio apartment in Newcastle Quayside location.

“This studio apartment benefits from views of the Tyne Bridge, allocated parking, lift access and is offered with no onward chain.

“Well situated with access to a large range of local amenities, bars, restaurants and transport links.

“This accommodation provides; open plan kitchen/living area with bespoke bed and bathroom.”

The pod “Airship” bed. Credits: Living Spaces.

The bizarre property was shared to social media on Thursday with the caption: “Have you ever seen an airship bedroom?

“Lovely studio apartment, until I saw the strange airship looking bedroom in the middle of the living area.”

The post has since received over 150 likes and dozens of comments from stunned users.

One user wrote: “Oh my God, I love it and I need it. Imagine the gentle swaying as you drift off to Bedfordshire!”

Another bemused user asked: “So that’s the bedroom?”

A third commented: “No farting in there or you might end up like the Hindenburg.”

Another replied: “If this was priced better, honestly I kinda love it.”

A fifth agreed, writing: “I don’t hate it. The whole place looks nice. Expensive but nice.”

Another user said: “Drift off as the velour airship carries you to the land of nod in its womb-like embrace. There is no outside, there is only velour, and wood, and slumber.”