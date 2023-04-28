Aesthetically Pleasing and Functional: The Benefits of Close Coupled Toilets

Toilet is the main utility in every bathroom. And that’s why you should care when it comes to choosing the type of toilet. It can make your bathroom usage experience comfortable while making the space aesthetically pleasing to look at. However, making a toilet should not depend only on your personal preference. Not every toilet type may be suitable for fitting into your bathroom. Therefore, you should know under what circumstances you should prefer what toilet. While it can be a long discussion about what you should look for when choosing a toilet. One thing that you will realize while looking for a new toilet is that close coupled toilets are often a preferable choice in the UK. Why is it so, and why do homeowners in the UK still prefer these?

In this article, we will discuss all of such information about close coupled toilets which you may be interested in.

What are Close Coupled Toilets?

Every one of us has grown up using this type of toilet. So, everyone recognizes it and knows what we are talking about. But we need to be a bit technical here to get a bit more into details. It is a type of toilet that has a toilet bowl and a cistern closely joined together, making it a single unit.

There are different types of close-coupled toilets available in the market.

· Back to Wall Close Coupled Toilets. These toilets fit against the wall, and you will not find any gap in between.

· Open Back Close Coupled Toilets. These are standard close-coupled toilets with some gaps between the toilet and the back side wall.

· Comfortable Height Close Coupled Toilets. Such types of close coupled toilets are designed to provide a comfortable toilet usage experience.

· Corner Close Coupled Toilets. These toilets are a perfect fit for bathroom corners, helping you to save space.

· Rimless Close Coupled Toilets. The toilet bowl of rimless close coupled toilets offers better hygiene due to the absence of traditional rims.

· Short Projection Close Coupled Toilet. These are minimalist toilet options that are a perfect fit for a cloakroom or small bathroom.

Why Close Coupled Toilets Are Popular?

There are many reasons for the popularity of close coupled toilets in the UK.

· Many People Don’t Like Change. The first reason behind their popularity is that we are so used to such similar types of toilets that we don’t think about any other one. That said, old habits die hard exactly fit into it.

· Only Available Choice in the Past. There were only close coupled toilets available in the past. All other types were introduced into the market at a much later time. However, this is not the only reason, and there are a few features that keep them popular despite the availability of other toilet types.

· Easier Availability. These are a universal type of toilet that you find in almost every place in the UK and everywhere around the world. That means these are available. So, homeowners find these easy to find without much hassle. At the same time, other types of toilets may not be available everywhere.

· Versatile Option. These are the most versatile toilets available in the market, and that’s what makes them a preferred choice in most cases. Whatever your requirements may be, there seems to be a possible fit for every type of bathroom.

· Suitable For All Bathroom Types. So, these are suitable in almost all situations, but that is coupled with an easier and quick installation too. While other toilet types require a considerable amount of time and money, close coupled toilets are easier to fit and easier quick to install in comparison to any other type.

· It is easier and Quicker to Install. Since these toilets are easier and quicker to install, the cost of installation will go down significantly.

· DIY installation Possible. While wall hung and back to wall toilets can possibly be difficult to install as a DIY project, a close coupled toilet can be easy to handle.

· Economical Option. There is a significant difference in price between the close-coupled toilet and other types, which makes it a more economical option. People who have tighter budgets tend to prefer it for installation.

· Available with Modern Features. While you may consider a back to wall toilet and wall hung toilet more modern in appearance and features, there are different styles available in close coupled toilets as well. On top of that, most of the modern features like the rimless bowl and dual flush mechanisms are also available with these close-coupled toilets in the UK. Therefore, it is easier to find a modern close coupled toilet as well.

· Contemporary Design. The close coupled toilets are available in far more designs, and shapes in comparison to even the contemporary wall hung and back to wall toilets. That means whatever your aesthetic requirements may be, it will be easier to find a toilet according to your requirements.

Final Thoughts

Close-coupled toilets have been a popular choice for decades due to their reliability and versatility. Over time, manufacturers have made various upgrades to their design and features, making them a perfect option for modern bathrooms. Their versatility makes them a suitable choice for both classic and contemporary bathrooms. Additionally, the availability in a wide range of styles makes it easy to find the one that complements the overall aesthetics of your bathroom.