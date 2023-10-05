A CAR blasting the UEFA Champions League anthem has been spotted doing the rounds on the streets of Newcastle ahead of the club’s much-anticipated clash with French champions PSG.

The Toon Army have been drawn into a “group of death” with Italian side AC Milan, German giants Borussia Dortmund and PSG in their first Champions League campaign since 2003.

The Magpies were held to a 0-0 draw in their first match against seven-time winners AC Milan last month in Italy, but will turn out for their next game at home in a packed-out St James’ Park.

https://youtu.be/1PC0z8GEB1w

It seems the city is well and truly in the mood for the match though, with content creator Pippa Gilroy spotting the unusual car touring the streets yesterday to build up the hype for the game.

Video shows a black Land Rover sporting the TNT Sports logo – the same company that broadcast the competition – approaching down an unidentified street in Newcastle.

The car blares the all-too-familiar Champions League anthem as it drives past 23-year-old Pippa at a bus stop, with at least two riders inside.

Four large speakers are attached to the vehicle’s exterior, blasting the high pitches of the tune as its blinding headlights light up the street.

Pippa from Bishop Auckland, County Durham shared the clip to social media yesterday with the caption: “Me pretending to know anything about football.”

The video has since received over 4.000 likes and dozens of comments from Newcastle fans seemingly ecstatic for the competition’s return to the city.

One user wrote: “So excited to be in my seat tomorrow and hear this blasting around St James’ again.”

Another said: “Yep, been past my flat about 20 times.”

A third joked : “When I did this I got pulled over.”

Another replied: “It went past the PSG hotel.”

Pippa Gilroy. Credits: Instagram.

Speaking today, Pippa said: “I’m not really a football fan but upon hearing that iconic music being blasted across the city, it sort of filled me with a sense of pride and excitement for Newcastle United and for our local community.

“I saw it about 8:30pm last night whilst I was waiting for the bus, I think they must’ve been driving around for hours though as one of my friends mentioned that they saw it earlier in the day.

“Everyone stopped to watch it go by and some cars behind even beeped their horn at it.

“I feel like the city has really come together recently especially because of the football.

“From the drones being flown over St James’ Park the other night to the murals and artwork being put up across the city causing a lot of buzz and excitement.”

The Champion’s League tune was adapted from Zadok the Priest by George Frideric Handel, which was composed in 1727 for the coronation of King George II.

It has been the anthem for the competition since it was rebranded from the European Cup in 1992.

Newcastle will kick off against PSG at St James’s Park at 8pm tonight.