JOHNNIE Walker Princes Street has added British Sign Language (BSL) whisky tasting sessions to its range of experiences this August and October.

In Whisky Explorers: British Sign Language Edition guests will enjoy a specially curated 90-minute tasting led by a whisky specialist, alongside a BSL interpreter and support from Deaf Action.

The experience will offer those using BSL a chance to enjoy a specially curated sensory experience in the Explorers’ Bothy which crowns the Johnnie Walker Princes Street venue, recently named the Best Whisky Experience in the World by Whisky Magazine.

Following on from sessions earlier in the year which were praised by BSL users, guests will explore Scotland’s liquid landscape, sampling a stunning collection of drams from iconic regions including Islay, the Highlands and Speyside.

A BSL interpreter and support from Deaf Action will be included in the experience.

They will also have the opportunity to savour a very special Lowland grain whisky, exclusive to Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

Johnnie Walker has worked closely with Deaf Action and a native BSL using consultant to ensure the experience is tailored to the needs of BSL users and those hard of hearing.

The business has worked closely with groups and charity organisations since before opening its doors to guarantee it was accessible to all communities.

Working with Euan’s Guide since the planning stages, the building is fitted with an induction loop system for those who use hearing aids, and along with its various experiences, is fully accessible.

Tony Bradford, Johnnie Walker Princes Street experience team, said: “Being inclusive is a key prerogative at Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

“We don’t believe that any disability or special need should stop anyone from being able to enjoy the same experiences as others, so it was brilliant to receive such positive feedback from our attendees and partners following the initial sessions.

“It was crucial to us that the sessions were as engaging and as interactive as all our other experiences, and Deaf Action and our BSL interpreter really helped us hone the visit and iron out any potential issues before opening up these sessions to the public.

“The team here are committed to driving change and pushing for inclusivity and diversity in every way, so we’re all excited to have added these sessions to our roster, opening up so many more people to the wonderful world of whisky we have here.”

Whisky Explorers: British Sign Language Edition will run on 11 and 18 August and 13 October.