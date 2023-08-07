HOUSE-HUNTERS appear to have been scared off by an ominous “cabin in the woods” that has remained untouched, despite being on the market for months.

The tin building in Tregaron, Ceredigion was added to property website Rightmove in March this year for a price of £35,000 but appears to have found no buyers yet.

Pictured: The exterior of the cabin. (C) John Francis.

The shack-like property is described as a detached house but has all the makings to be a star feature in a horror flick, lying rusted and forgotten on a wooded portion of a quiet country road.

The shed appears to have once been an old school building, and is dotted with mossy foliage, with tree branches lying in the groove’s of the structure’s roof.

The windows of the building look to be boarded-up, seemingly smashed by local vandals, whilst red rust and ivy envelope the tin walls.

Sparse trees and collapsed stone walls surround the building, and a grey cloudy sky looms overhead, adding to the creepy atmosphere.

A black wooden door leads inside the property, whose interior appears no less creepy as a darkened porch leads into a single empty room inside.

Pictured: The hallway of the cabin. (C) John Francis/Rightmove.

A bare wooden floor is littered with debris, whilst cobwebs loom overhead and mould stains the wooden beams of the tiny tin property’s ceiling.

Meanwhile, vines can be seen creeping through the cracks in the corner of the empty room which once would have been full of young schoolchildren.

The property currently has no connected services available and has been previously denied residential planning, limiting its use to prospective buyers.

The building was listed by letting agents John Francis and still appears to have no takers.

The property’s description explains: “Old Gogoyan School is a traditional tin building located on a quiet lane in the tiny hamlet of Llanddewi Brefi, just a short drive from the market town of Tregaron.

Pictured: The interior of the property. (C) John Francis/Rightmove.

“The property is of tin construction with a wooden beamed ceiling and has been used for storage. We have been advised that there are no services connected to the property at present.

“The property could be used for a number of uses (subject to planning but it worthy of note that residential planning has previously been applied for and denied.)”

One house-hunter spotted the unusual property and shared it to social media yesterday, writing: “Creepy AF – Looks like a cabin in the woods from a horror film”.

The post received dozens of likes and comments as many were left creeped out by the “haunted” shack.

One person wrote: “It’s a lot of money for a haunted tin shed that you’re not allowed to live in.”

Pictured: The nearby river. (C) John Francis/Rightmove.

Another commented: “Looks like? Don’t you mean, ‘it is a cabin in the woods?’

A third added: “It looks like something straight out of a DCI Evan Warlow book.”

Another wrote: “They call it a detached house…its detached alright. Detached from reality. No thanks.”

A fifth said: “Definitely haunted.”