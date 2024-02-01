Brits offered chance to own tiny turreted ‘castle’ for just £120k

HOUSE-HUNTING Brits have been offered the chance to snap up a tiny makeshift castle for just £120,000.

The Gate House is based in Victoria Park in Dover, Kent, situated on a junction where the turreted cottage – resembling a miniature version of a home of a lord or monarch – sits pretty.

Pictured: The exterior of the house. (C) SDL Property Auctions.

The one-bedroom property contains a kitchen-come-dining room, a reception room and one bathroom, as well as a lush garden outside.

The focal point of the exterior of the home though is the turret that overlooks the town of Dover, giving the cottage a regal mood for those who dream of a home with a little elegance.

Giving an extra British stamp of patriotism to the property is a classic red phone box, planted at the foot of the home’s turret.

The interior resembles a Tudor home, with dark oak beams upholding the structure of the cottage and a fireplace slap-bang in the middle of the brick wall.

The room is decked with a modest chandelier and sconces perched onto the walls, whilst tucked into the corner of the room is a grandfather clock and a television which then leads the prospective buyer into the open plan dining room and kitchen.

Pictured: The living room. (C) SDL Property Auctions.

The room follows suit with themes of maroon as it leads prospective buyers to a second fireplace, and a spiral staircase further reminiscent of a castle.

Across the second landing of the home is a carpeted bedroom with a four-poster bed and white veils laden across the bed.

Near the bedroom is windowless bathroom for privacy, with a large tiled bathtub and wooden beams hanging above.

The house went up on the market for £120,000 last month but is due to be auctioned at the end of this month with a remaining leasehold of 66 years.

SDL Property Auctions wrote in the description: “A grade II listed detached Gate House situated on the corner of Victoria Park and Castle Hill Road.

Pictured: The dining room. (C) SDL Property Auctions.

“The property is conveniently located for all local amenities and public transport links including Dover Priory station which provides regular services to London’s St Pancras International station.

“Leasehold Information 99 years from 26 April 1990 (66 years remaining). Ground rent £45 per annum. Any ground rent and service charge review periods will be confirmed in the lease documents within the legal pack.”

One house-hunter spotted the property yesterday and took to social media to share their thoughts, writing: “How cute is this little thing? Guide price £120,000.”

The post received dozens of likes and comments as many were quick to chip in with the pros and cons of the unique little cottage.

One person wrote: “It is very cute but the road passing it can get very busy and it’s on a big hill.

Pictured: The bedroom. (C) SDL Property Auctions.

“The road it’s on is lovely – Victorian townhouses, a lot of which have been turned into HMOs. It’s really cute but I wouldn’t buy it.”

Another said: “I’m cold just looking at those pictures. That bedroom looks like it’d be freezing in winter.”

A third commented: “A mortgage on this would be £600 a month, That’s not bad at all.”

A fourth added: “EPC E. Busy road on three sides. Grade II listed so can’t modernise the insulation.

“Only 66 years left on the leasehold. Within foghorn distance of Dover Ferry Terminal. Right next to Dover Castle, so parking will be a nightmare.

“May make a nice postcard but actually living there will be grim.”

Andrew Parker, auctioneer & managing director at SDL Property Auctions said: “This Grade II listed detached Gate House is a unique property located on the corner of Victoria Park and Castle Hill Road in Dover.

“We’ve seen a high level of interest in this property due to the unique format and style of the property.

“We’ve held a number of viewings at the Gate House and have potential buyers registered and ready to bid via the internet, on the phone or by proxy in the online live-streamed auction on Wednesday 31 January.

“The property comprises a ground floor with reception and kitchen/dining room with a bedroom and bathroom upstairs and a garden outside.

“The 99 year lease has 66 years remaining and is being sold with vacant possession upon completion – only 30 days after the fall of the hammer.”