HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left baffled by an “equestrian centre” for sale – which features a slew of furniture and decor that have raised questions over its actual purpose.

The 11-bedroom property in Thornton, Fife appears normal on the outside and boasts several facilities typical to a swanky home such as a jacuzzi, a kitchen with three ovens and a huge living room.

Pictured: The exterior of the house. (C) McCrae & McCrae Ltd

However, eyebrows have been raised by several other features of the property, including a dancing pole in the middle of a pink-and-black coloured disco room and a private room with a massage table.

Images show an inconspicuous driveway that leads prospective buyers to a large brick home surrounded by brown fencing and what appears to be an outdoor equestrian area.

However, as prospective buyers are taken inside the home, they are met with a disco room clad in hot pink walls, a tray ceiling with a glittery disco ball and spotlights that shine onto an array of pink booths.

Matching the colour scheme is a pink sign attached to the wall which reads: “Kandy”.

At the very centre of the floor area is a long silver pole, descending the full height of the ceiling, which appears to have been used as a dancing pole.

To the right of the pole are standing tables where spectators might be expected to watch ongoing events.

Pictured: The disco room. (C) McCrae & McCrae Ltd.

A bar can be seen at the back of the room, equipped with alcohol optics and bar stools – all continuing the hot pink and black colour scheme.

Further images show a simple private beauty room equipped with a sink, a black chair and a lone massage table

Near the massage room is the “playroom/cinema” which is filled with four cream leather chairs and padded pink and white walls.

Another image shows a long hallway decked with framed family portraits all along the landing, giving the appearance that the previous owners had a very full household.

The rest of the house appears somewhat normal but continues the hot pink colour schemes in its bathrooms, with the exception of one which has a bath covered in checkered tiles that spill out on the ground.

By stark contrast to the hot pink, one room appears to be fully kitted out in black decor, including noir walls, dark cabinets, rugs and even black sofa cushions.

Pictured: The massage room. (C)McCrae & McCrae Ltd.

Letting agent McCrae & McCrae Ltd placed the property on the market last month for offers over £510,000, but the home is still awaiting its future owners.

One house-hunter took to social media on Saturday, to share the unique property, writing: “That massage table is a little [suspicious]”.

Many were quick to share their thoughts on the property, with some suggesting that the home is used for sexual proclivities.

One person wrote: “There are certain ‘pony clubs’ that might want to use those facilities.”

Another said: “Lots of easy-wipe surfaces, padded wall coverings, and, erm, a lovely shiny pole.”

A third commented: “Obligatory, ‘They’re sex people, Lynn.’”

A fourth added: “Is ‘Equestrian Centre’ a euphemism?”

A fifth wrote: “If this isn’t exactly what it looks like, I will be shocked. However, if its safe and clean then I’m not against it.”