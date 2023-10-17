A SCOTS comedian has shared the hilarious comeback he had for the “transphobic” rant he heard from a Belfast man.

Marc Jennings was performing live at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow when he revealed the hilarious anecdote, after a conversation he had with a right-wing Northern Irishman.

The 33-year-old told of how the stranger revealed his “transphobic” views, leading to sharp-tongued Jennings shutting him down with a “brilliant” counterpoint.

Hilarious footage shows Jennings on stage with a microphone in his hand as he addresses the full room in front of him.

He begins: “I was talking to this guy in Belfast and he happened to be a big DUP-voting (Democratic Unionist Party), loyalist, Unionist guy in Northern Ireland.

“Then, he starts telling me his opinions about the trans community and I’m like, ‘Here we f***ing go.’

The audience laughs as Jennings jokingly rolls his eyes at the man in the story.

He continues, putting on a Belfast accent and hunching over : “This is what he said: ‘If you’re physically a man, how can you identify as a woman?’

Jennings then stands up straight again as he relays the quick-witted comeback he offered to the man: “Well to be fair mate, I mean Northern Ireland is physically part of Ireland.”

He pauses as the audience quickly coin on to the comparison he is making, with laughs, cheer and whistles heard before the comedian continues to relay what he said to the loyalist.

He adds: “You don’t seem to have a problem identifying as British. I mean, what is Northern Ireland if not a trans country? Let’s be honest.”

Jennings briefly smirks as he says: “And if anything, there should be no one who’s more pro-trans than a Northern Irish Unionist.

Pictured: Marc Jennings. Credit to @marcjenko from TikTok.

“This guy’s saying to me, ‘These trans people, they’re called one name and then expect you to call them another.’

Jennings then reveals what he said in response to the transphobe, explaining: “What do you mean, like Derry and Londonderry? Is that kind of what you’re talking about?”

The comedian grins as the audience are left in stitches by his clever comebacks.

Jennings took to social media yesterday, to share the hilarious footage, writing: “Northern Irish transphobe.”

The post received over 48,500 likes and more than 500 comments as many fans were left in agreement with Jenning’s points.

One person wrote: “Been saying this [for] ages, myself. According to Good Friday Agreement, we can identify as British or Irish. Technically, we in the North are all non-binary.”

Another said: “Game, set and match.”

A third commented: “You can be mad but he has a point.”

A fourth added: “That’s one of the most brilliant insights and arguments against the mad logic of the DUP.”