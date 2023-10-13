A HILARIOUS video shows a group of friends’ petrified reactions to getting a lift from a self-driving Uber.

The pals appear to have been going out for drinks earlier this week, booking an Uber to take them to their chosen destination.

However, things took a bizarre turn when the pals were incredibly picked up by a car without a driver in the front seat.

The hilarious footage shows the group of friends sitting in the back seat of a vehicle in the streets of a US city, heading out for a night on the town.

The trio sound cautious as the car – devoid of a driver – slowly cruises down the street as on-screen text reads: “When ‘going out out’ turned into ‘seeing your life flash before your eyes in a driverless Uber.”

The radio can be heard in the background as the quiet car suddenly jerks to the right, causing the group to yell in shock.

The steering wheel spins rapidly to the right as the car goes appears to switch over to a right lane on the road without any assistance from an Uber driver.

They continue to whoop and laugh as the car continues its manoeuvre, with the wheel visibly spinning back and forth as it appears to be attempting to correct its movement.

One of the group yells “Oh my god”, as it becomes clear that the vehicle is currently stationary in the middle of a junction.

Unfazed locals walk past as the group of friends chuckle at the seemingly risky situation they have just endured, as one asks: “What the f**k is it doing?”

The camera cuts to one of the friends who smiles nervously. adding “That was kind of scary”, as another can be heard commenting: “What the hell?”

The man behind the camera then films out the rear window, where queues of traffic can be seen waiting behind the driverless car.

He says: “Oh okay, we’re reversing on a main road. I don’t want to be a beta tester in this situation.”

The friends were left stunned. Credit to @howabout_app from TikTok.

The trio then begin to shout as the car fails to continue moving, raging: “We’re in the junction!”

The video was posted to social media yesterday, with the caption: “From ‘OMG, a self-driving car’ to ‘OMG, a self-driving car’ real quick.”

The post received over 14,200 likes and more than 115 comments from users left stunned by the impromptu joyride the group were taken on.

One person wrote: “Why are these even legal?”

Another joked: “What could possibly go wrong?”

A third comment: “It’s freestyling to death.”

A fourth added: “My anxiety could never.”