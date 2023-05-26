AN EERIE video shows the moment a pilot is left stunned after he allegedly spotted a ‘UFO’ whilst stargazing in his back garden over the weekend.

Benn Rouse was standing in the garden of his property in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire on Saturday when he spotted a strange light in the night sky.

The 39-year-old quickly grabbed his phone and began filming the orb like structure to share with others.

Footage captured by Benn shows a dark sky as the white light can be seen above seemingly growing in size.

The unidentified flying object appears to dart from left to right avoiding staying on the camera for too long.

Benn can be heard saying: “Oh it’s changed direction.”

The light then begins to shrink away from the camera and become only pin sized as the clip comes to an end.

The stargazer now believes that the unexplained object was something otherworldly, and has posed the question to other stargazers.

Benn took to social media on Saturday, writing: “Just spotted this about 10 mins ago over Milton Keynes. Any ideas?”

The post received dozens of likes and comments as many inquisitive stargazers suggested what the UFO could be.

Pictured: A close-up of the unidentified flying object. (C) Benn Rouse

One person said: “Did it move across the sky? I keep seeing something that looks similar.”

Another wrote: “Not something you see every day. No matter what you say [or] think people don’t want to believe what’s in front of them.”

A third commented: “I’m always looking up, so fingers crossed it’s something for you. We will have to go UFO hunting together.”

A fourth added: “Well done.”

Speaking to Benn today he said: “I was looking up at the stars as I normally do, admiring them when I noticed this very bright object moving from west to east in the sky.

“It was 10 times brighter than any off the stars.

“It had no flashing lights on like an aircraft, and was completely silent.

“That’s when I pulled my phone out and started filming it.

“It lasted around two to three minutes and then when it was almost over my house, it just disappeared in the blink of an eye.

“It was odd, I know my stuff when it comes to aircrafts.

“I have no idea what it was, to be honest.

“I definitely know it was no type of aircraft that flies on conventional modes of propulsion.

“Why was it so bright when far away and then disappeared when it got closer to me?

“All a bit weird.”