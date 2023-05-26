Scots influencer shares video of his collision with bus stop

A SCOTS INFLUENCER has shared the hilarious moment their night out came to a shuddering halt – after colliding with a bus stop.

Joshua Taylor from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire was enjoying a night on the town with his friend Danielle in Glasgow last week.

The duo had enjoyed a night out in Scotland’s biggest city and were seeking out some food to soak up the alcohol when the sickening collision occurred.

In the clip, the 21-year-old films himself as he walks up an empty West Regent Street in Glasgow city centre.

He can be heard singing the opening of Calvin Harris hit ‘Miracle’ singing: “I get vulnerable, in a different light.”

However, Joshua who was looking directly into the camera then appears to see the bus stop too late and walks face first into the transport structure.

His face collides into the frame of the bus stop which makes a sickening thud and initially leaves an imprint on his cheek.

He immediately grabs his cheekbone, looking momentarily stunned before effortlessly finishing the opening verse of the song.

The influencer uploaded his video to social media last week writing: “I’m acc (sic) howling just found this from the weekend.”

The video has been liked over 200,000 times and received thousands of comments from stunned viewers.

One TikTok user wrote: “Just carry on singing.. just carry on singing…”

Another said: “Perfect timing for ‘oh no’.”

Another commented: “The way the “oh no” matched perfect to it.”

His friend Danielle replied: “Listen to us harmonising.”

Speaking today Joshua said: “I had been out clubbing with my friend.

“I was that drunk after the club and was walking to get food and was singing miracle with my friend Danielle and next minute boom I just hit by head of the bus stop but still managed to finish the lyrics.

“Surprisingly my head was fine, no bruise or anything. No idea how because it was quite the thud.”