INCREDIBLE CCTV footage has captured the moment a shooting star briefly lit up the night sky above a house before burning out in a flash.

Martin Smith had been sitting outside with his family on Sunday night when their attention was captured by a bright orb appearing in the clouds above.

The 62-year-old watched on as the night sky above their home in Llangollen, Wales was broken by a large shooting star which left them in awe as it fell to Earth like a natural firework.

Initially taken aback, Martin was chuffed to realise he’d captured the moment on his CCTV camera – which shows the perspective from the back of the house’s garden.

The footage shows a large stretch of the night sky, almost devoid of any celestial features, with a timestamp in the corner reading 23 April, 22:07pm.

The large sprawling garden can be seen in the background, alongside small glowing lights from distant houses.

One little dot can be seen hanging in the sky and is thought to be the planet Venus, which is often paired with a waxing moon during April.

Suddenly, a white ball comes flying across from the left of the screen, appearing to emit rays of further white light.

It appears almost like a Catherine wheel as it unwinds and then, just as soon as it had appeared, it vanishes again in an instant.

Retiree Martin took to social media to share the natural phenomena on Sunday, writing: “Did anyone else catch this tonight? 10.07pm.”

Pictured: Chris Martin with his dog. (C) Facebook

The post received over 140 likes and dozens of comments from many left impressed at the awe-inspiring spectacle.

David Thomas wrote: “Fantastic video. I believe there is a meteor storm this weekend – might be to do with that.”

Joanne Evans said: “I saw it. It was an orange colour like a fireball!”

Deborah Roberts joked: “Watch out, the aliens are out.”

Sam Kruger wrote: “Yes I saw it. Was amazing.”

Speaking to Martin today, he said: “It was taken from my CCTV, so not too clear.

“We were sat outside with the dog just after 10pm and a bright streak appeared across the sky.

“It was captured by the camera on the back of our house. We were in complete astonishment.

“We get a lot of clear night skies here in Llangollen but it was partially cloudy last night and this lit the clouds up.”