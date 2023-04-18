SHOCKING footage shows a man appearing to pose as a fake delivery driver to case out a home – before jumping the fence and terrifyingly breaking in.

Ramona Pala shared the creepy clip which shows the man breaking in whilst her roommate was asleep last Thursday.

Administrative assistant Ramona explained that the man had pretended to deliver a parcel to suss out whether anyone was home before breaking in – fleeing after he cornered her roommate in a bathroom.

Footage captured from a CCTV camera overlooking Ramona’s front door in Edgware, Greater London shows a man clad in a grey and black tracksuit approaching her door with a satchel bag and sunglasses.

The man appears to be smoking a cigarette as he bounds up the steps and knocks on the front door, before casting a glance around to check that no one is watching.

He then kicks a Royal Mail parcel left by the door and bends down to pick it up, reading the delivery note and knocking on the door a final time.

Footage from a separate angle then shows the man jumping the fence by the side of Ramona’s property before walking down the pathway and briefly trying the door handle of the side entrance.

The door does not open, so the stranger appears to try his luck with a further door, appearing to walk along to the garden and out of view where he proceeded to break-in.

Further images show his successful break-in attempt, as a white interior door sits ajar with its lock broken open, with wooden debris from the door frame scattered across the floor.

The man allegedly went through personal belongings and tried to break into the bathroom where Ramona’s roommate was hiding – only fleeing after she screamed.

The roommate had phoned Ramona who was out at the time, and subsequently called the police, but by the time they arrived the man had long gone.

Pictured: The man allegedly attempting to break in. (C) Ramona Pala.

Ramona shared the chilling footage to social media last Thursday, writing: “Today around 4pm in Edgware area, this guy saw a package outside the door, assumed no one was home, jumped the back fence, broke into the house and broke two doors inside the house and went through personal belongings.

“Someone was sleeping in the house and started screaming after he started kicking down the door and luckily he ran out of the house.

“If anyone recognizes him please DM me or comment so I can give you the police reference number to make an anonymous call to identify him and please share to inform people.”

The post received dozens of likes and comments from users left in disbelief at the man’s brazen actions in broad daylight.

One person wrote: “Daylight! God forbid, I hope you catch him.”

Another said: “How stupid and blind could he have been not to see the cameras?”

A third commented: “When I see a nicer house, I think it’s armored inside with diamonds.

“These people think that someone who has such a house doesn’t have CCTV, has money in the drawers, jewellery everywhere…”

Speaking to Ramona today she said: “My housemate was in the house sleeping when it happened.

Ramona claims that the burglar broke-in and frightened her roommate. (C) Ramona Pala.

“She heard noises but didn’t realise what was happening although he must have made quite the ruckus.

“When he broke down the first bedroom door she went into her bathroom, called me to ask if I was in the house, making noise.

“When I told her I’m on the bus on my way home she started freaking out, telling me someone is in the house breaking down doors .

“I hung up and called 999, explained the situation, telling them there’s an intruder and a resident in one of the rooms.

“They said someone is on their way with blue lights. I called her back, she told me he was trying to break down her door.

“She was holding it, although it was locked. When he managed to make a hole in the door she yelled ‘What do you want’ and he got spooked and ran out of the house.

“I called 999 again to see if they are close but then I found out it’s going to be a while – officers were dispatched to another big incident and they are trying to send someone from Hayes to us.

“So, instead I called a few friends that I knew in the area and one of them was close enough to the house and went there until I got home.

“I don’t want people to think it’s okay to commit a robbery or worse because the police are slow to respond when they don’t have the capacity to respond quickly.

“I got home and a K9 unit officer came round to check if we were okay and not hurt but he couldn’t do much more.

“I think he just stepped in and showed up just because no one else could at that moment. He was from a completely different area, I can’t even remember the name.”