A HOUSE-HUNTER has been left stunned after finding a “slice of a house” that has gone on the market for £330,000 – despite not having a kitchen or bathroom and measuring under 4ft at its smallest.

Twitter user Suzannah spotted the miniscule two-bedroom house on Friday, after eyeing up the property’s listing on Rightmove.

The home, based in Lewes, East Sussex, is a narrow slice of property wedged between two houses either side of it that look to be at least double the size.

Slice of a house property, Lewes. Credits: Oakley.

The home’s front door is squeezed into place and flanked by a huge window which dominates most of the outside wall.

Immediately inside the front door is a bizarre, tiny living room which appears to be serving as a makeshift kitchen – evidenced by a portable oven and stove top mounted atop a coffee table.

The only other items of furniture visible in the room are two brown armchairs and a third wooden chair which point at random angles around the room.

The first floor plays host to two small bedrooms – both of which are sparsely decorated and look dingy and drab thanks to the dreary colours of the walls and unkempt flooring and curtains.

The most bizarre feature of the property is back on the ground floor – a 20-foot long corridor which floorplans list as the kitchen – despite it not containing anything other than a porcelain sink.

The walls are plain plaster and exposed stonework and the entire room looks to be in the very early stages of refurbishment judging by the kitchen sink top leaning against the wall.

However, questions arise over how kitchen units will fit into the space, given that the room measures just 3’5″ in width.

At the end of the corridor, a single toilet unit can be seen in a tiny cupboard-like space, but no shower cubicle or bath are visible in the room or indeed throughout the rest of the property.

The property – which is being listed by estate agents Oakley – is described as: “A Grade II listed cottage located in a particularly sought after location in South Street, just at the end of Cliffe High Street.

“The property is in need of full modernisation as it has no kitchen or bathroom so is only suitable for a cash purchaser.

“There are two bedrooms upstairs, two reception rooms and a newly rebuilt single storey extension for a galley kitchen and shower room.

“There are many character features such as original fireplaces and sash windows. This property would make an ideal ‘Pied-a-terre‘.”

Living room/Kitchen. Credits: Oakley.

Suzannah, 41, spotted the property on Friday and shared her findings to Twitter with the caption: “If you have a spare £330,000 you too could own a slice of house.”

The post has received dozens of likes and comments from users left astounded by the asking price for the home.

One user wrote: “‘Only suitable for a cash purchaser’ because no bank will ever give a mortgage.”

Another commented: “I’ve always wanted to live in the gap between two properties.”

A third replied: “Three hundred and thirty thousand English pounds – one third of a million quid or close as – and it’s two foot wide and doesn’t even have a sodding bathroom or kitchen. Bargain.”

Another said: “The sheer hubris of this estate agent marketing this house at that price when two, very necessary rooms are just not even a thing!”

A fifth wrote: “The long lonely road to the toilet. Brief stop on the way to have a quick flannel wash in the sink.”

Another said: “A third of a mil to have your oven in the lounge.”

Another added: “Think I’d rather live in a shipping container.”

Speaking today Suzannah from Hailsham, East Sussex said: “I first saw the ‘slice of house’ on the Rightmove website whilst browsing for properties in Lewes.

“I honestly thought it was an April Fools! Lewes is known for quirky properties, but this looks like something from Harry Potter.

“I didn’t get to see it in person, but I can only imagine it would be appropriate for someone who doesn’t want to swing a cat.”