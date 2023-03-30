A SCOTS house-hunter has declared his find of a rundown bungalow as the “worst house in the UK” – despite its low price of just £15,000.

Adam Bruce filmed his reaction to the house in a hilarious video last week in which he details the many issues within the cut-price property.

The 32-year-old’s video begins with his head overlaid on a greenscreen of the Rightmove listing of the property, located in Bradford, Yorkshire.

The clip opens with Adam’s declaration: “Stop scrolling, stop what you’re doing, ladies and gentlemen we have found the worst available house in the UK and it sits in Bradford.”

Whilst the Scot is introducing his followers to the property, a twang of ominous, suspenseful music can be heard in the background.

He continues: “When I was first sent this property, the first thing my eyes diverted to was the price seen here, £15,000.

“After that, my eyes vicariously directed themselves in this direction here – only to notice a couple of tell-tale signs that this might be a bit of a toil.

“Big giveaway is there being two couches in your garden.”

The external image of the property showcases two destroyed sofas turned upside down in the derelict front garden.

The exterior of the bungalow shows a rundown and unmaintained property with green moss covering the walls and stones out front, whilst the door and window frames appear to be caving in.

Adam’s head floats into the door of the property, whilst he says: “What wonders does the inside have

Images of the interior of the property show a completely destroyed room with rubble piling up in every corner.

It is unclear what kind of room this would be used for as any hints to the room’s function have long since been taken, destroyed or fallen apart, but a hoard of graffiti can be seen on the property’s walls.

There are several bright coloured, childlike paintings on the walls which quickly contrast with an ominous message written in red paint above the door frame.

It reads ‘Abandon all hope, you who enter in’, with an arrow pointing through the door below.

Adam says: “Now people, this may be one of the less good-looking properties that we’ve been in.

“But, the artwork has to be admired – as seen here – ‘Abandon all hope, you who enter in’ – today, that’s going to be me.

“Look at the wall here, it looks like people have been doing finger painting or something, a bit of art and craft.

“But no amount of art and craft is ever going to make this place look presentable.”

He then zooms into a wall to inspect further writing – which simply reads ‘Repent’ – as Adam confusedly says: “What is this ‘repent’?”

The next image simply shows a collapsed ceiling surrounded by bare stone walls, detailing the extensive damage done to the property’s structure.

Adam’s tiny head can be seen falling from the ceiling as he mocks a scream of terror, before saying: “I’m alright, I’m alright,” before pretending to dust himself down.

The final image shows artistic red swirls drawn onto the stained walls whilst numerous newspapers are pilled on the floor next to a broom.

This room also showcases an open electrical unit, haphazardly covered in red tape which concerningly reads ‘Do not use’.

Adam gestures at the red swirls on the wall, asking: “Why does that look like a claw? Anyway, as lovely as this was, it’s going to be a hard pass for me – what about you, would you buy this house?”

He finally returns to the outside of the Yorkshire bungalow and concludes: “Let me know in the comments.”

Adam reading the ominous message written on the walls. Credits: McHugh & Co.

The video which was uploaded to TikTok on Wednesday with the caption: “Is this the worst property in the UK right now? Thanks to Paula for sending this in.”

The hilarious clip has since received more than 1,100 likes and dozens of comments from users left equally bewildered by the property’s eerie interior and bizarre artwork.

One user joked: “Banksy’s secret art studio obviously.”

Another punned: “Arts and crafts definitely. Bet there’s been some needle work done in there.”

A third wrote: “I work just down the road from this. Thanks, I was looking for a property closer to work.”

Paula – who initially sent the property into Adam to review – replied: “Oh my God, so funny. I hadn’t even noticed the words on the wall when I sent it.”

The property, which is being sold by estate agents McHugh & Co features little description in its Rightmove listing.

It reads: “Situated on Little Horton Lane, close to local shopping facilities and a short drive from the amenities available in Bradford City Centre including Bradford Interchange Train Station.

“A terrace single storey bungalow requiring complete modernisation with accommodation comprising three rooms and a front garden.’

Speaking today Adam from Ayr, South Ayrshire said: “I usually get links to awful properties sent to me via my DMs on TikTok.

“The house was literally falling apart, didn’t have a roof and had graffiti ‘Abandon all hope, you who enter in’.

“When I saw it I felt a mixture of shock and sadness.

“Shock because of how badly it had fallen into disrepair, and sadness at how badly the housing situation is now that finding houses in this state is common and people are really struggling to get on the housing market.”

Properties in Bradford had an overall average price of £190,191 over the last year, according to Rightmove.