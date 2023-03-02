A SCOTS house-hunter was left in stitches after spotting a run-of-the-mill Yorkshire property on the market that appears to have been listed for nearly £1 million.

Adam Bruce filmed his hilarious reaction to the three bedroom home in Scunthorpe, Yorkshire after spying it for sale on Rightmove for £900,000.

The 32-year-old’s video begins with his head overlaid on top of the property’s advert, with him laughing hysterically.

He says: “There’s a reason my ballsack shakes with enjoyment today.”

Adam from Ayr, South Ayrshire is framed by the exterior of the property – which looks like an average terraced house – partitioned from the street by a rickety wooden fence.

Adam continues: “£900,000 – almost £1 million – for this property in Scunthrope, let’s have a look at this ‘deceptively large terraced home’ then shall we?”

Adam first evaluates the house’s dark green entrance hallway and sarcastically says: “Yes, oh yes that’s worth a cool million right there.”

He then makes his way into the open plan living room – which features an old-fashioned armchair and electric fireplace, a coffee table and a surrounding of bright green and blue striped wallpaper.

Adam is left in stitches at the room, saying: “A million pounds my fat Scottish ballsack.”

He then cuts through to an extended area of the living room, which boasts the same wallpaper as well as a desk chair, a cabinet and a bizarre green sheet hanging from the window as a makeshift curtain.

Adam laughs again before saying: “This isn’t even a proper curtain, there’s not even a lampshade – there’s not even a proper curtain and lampshade, a million pounds? You can shag off.”

He briefly scans over a rather bare bedroom which features a double bed and a rather shoddy carpet, saying: “The carpet’s not even done right.”

He then cuts to another bedroom that is stuffed with an assortment of items including a roll of carpet, suitcases, a ladder and a children’s tricycle.

He jokes: “I honestly don’t get it, maybe Scunthorpe is like the Beverly Hills of England but nearly a million pounds for this – at best – average house?”

He then declares: “I slam the door behind me, you may suck on my fat Scottish balls, goodbye.” as his face hilariously floats out of the front door and down the picture of the property’s path.

Adam uploaded the video to TikTok two weeks ago where it has since received over 13,400 likes and dozens of hilarious comments from users.

One user replied: “£900,000 buys you Scunthorpe.”

Another wrote: “£810,000 for the legal costs to reincorporate South Humberside after it was abolished like 20 years ago.”

A third joked: “I can confirm, Scunthorpe is the Beverly Hills of England.”

Another quipped: “Think they meant £9.00.”

A fifth revealed: “Updated to £90,000 on Rightmove now, which is much more realistic!”

Estate agents Springbok Properties have described the property as: “A characterful mid-terrace house with bags of potential, this property is located in the heart of the town of Scunthorpe.

“It is available at a great price and will increase significantly in value once renovated.

“There is a great deal to love about this home – in particular its spacious layout.

“With generously-sized bedrooms and handy off-road parking, the property provides an excellent opportunity for any buyer seeking a project.”

The current version of the property’s listing does indeed have it advertised at £90,000, indicating the likelihood that the original eye-watering £900,000 price tag was just a typo.

Speaking today Adam said: “My whole TikTok account is about reviewing bad or overly expensive properties and I found this one which I couldn’t believe.

“It looked like an average UK house but the price was shocking.

“At first I was shocked by the price considering the size of the house, and the inside of it. It didn’t look particularly modern inside but still nice enough – just not worth almost £1 million.

“I don’t know much about Scunthorpe but surely it’s not the LA of England.

“Initially I was surprised but then the shock turned to enjoyment at how many people felt the same.”