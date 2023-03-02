A HILARIOUS video shows the moment Lewis Capaldi caught out a girl making bizarre goat noises at his concert.

Veerle Naber had been at the front of the crowd for the gig in Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam on Saturday when she attempted to get the attention of her favourite Scottish singer.

The 15 year-old student from Avenhorn, Netherlands had met 23 year-old Kaylee van den Berg, who encouraged her to try an unorthodox method to grab Capaldi’s attention.

It was then that Veerle made a bizarre bleating noise which quickly grabbed Capaldi’s attention, who singled out Veerle after being left hilariously bemused by the youngster’s sound effect.

Verlee and Kaylee had been desperately trying to get the attention of the 26-year-old with a banner asking for a BeReal snap but their attempts had proved futile.

It was Kaylee who then suggested that Veerle make a goat noise as Capaldi addressed the crowd.

Hilarious footage taken by tour guide Kaylee shows Capaldi shushing the crowd as he pauses his songs with his acoustic guitar strapped across his torso.

He can be heard addressing the crowd indistinguishably before a loud goat bleat echoes across the arena.

Capaldi quickly turns to the camera with a look of pure confusion and says: “What the f**k was that noise?”

Pictured: A shocked Lewis Capaldi. (C) Kaylee van den Berg

Meanwhile, Kaylee can be heard chortling in the background and telling Veerle to do it again.

A further bleat echoes and Capaldi then comically asks: “What? Say that again.”

Veerle bleats for a third time, causing Capaldi to be left speechless for a moment before saying: “That’s strange. That is…”

The camera pans to Veerle who smiles innocently while holding up a banner to Capaldi.

Taken back by the oddness of the events, Capaldi asks: “What’s your name?” to which Veerle replies.

Capaldi then says: “Alright Veerle,” before saying to a member of staff: “Rory, hold this microphone to her face and we’ll do that noise again.”

The crowd whoops and Veerle laughs in shock as Rory brings the microphone to her.

Veerle was stunned that she had caught Capaldi’s attention. (C) Kaylee van den Berg

Capaldi then says: “Everyone, this is Veerle, right? Is this gonna be a squeaky squeaky job?”

Veerle then bleats a final time into the microphone as Rory holds his phone to record her doing it.

Veerle turns red in embarrassment and then holds up her banner again while calling Capaldi’s name.

Capaldi can be heard saying: “Veerle, you’re a weird person, I have to admit. You’re a strange motherf***er. Yeah, I’ll take your BeReal. Give me your phone.”

He then jests to the crowd: “That just goes to show if you want to get noticed at a gig, make sure you learn your animal noises.”

Kaylee shared the video to TikTok on Monday with the caption: “POV: You’re the one who convinced the ‘goat girl’ to make the goat sound during Lewis Capaldi’s concert.”

The post has since received over 118,000 likes and was even shared by Capaldi himself as many flooded to the comment section in reaction to the bizarre exchange.

Pictured (L to R): Veerle Naber and Kaylee van den Berg. (C) Instagram and Facebook

One wrote: “Lewis is actually hilarious – I’ve been in tears of laughter, any other artist would just ignore.”

Another said: “You just know the next gig was filled with people doing animal noises.”

One concert attendee commented: “I could hear the goat all the way up top, even without the microphone.”

A fourth added: “‘You’re a strange mother f***ker’ is an amazing compliment.”

Speaking to Veerle today, she said: “I saw from an earlier concert that Lewis took a BeReal on a fan’s phone, so I set that as my goal for the night.

“So, me and my friend sat outside the Ziggo Dome from 11am to 6:30pm just to stand at the barricade.

“But during the concert I noticed that yelling his name wasn’t going to get me his attention so I had to think of some other way to get him to notice me.

“Then Kaylee told me to do the goat sound when it got quiet. So, I did that and he immediately heard it and asked for me to do it again.

“Then, when he asked my name and told one of the men working there to give the microphone to me I was completely shook because that wasn’t my intention at all – I just wanted a BeReal.

“I couldn’t stop smiling because the thought kicked in that he was talking to me directly.

“Then, after the concert I went on TikTok and the first video that popped up was me doing the sound and being called the ‘goat girl’ – then it just blew up I guess.”

Speaking to Kaylee who took the footage, she said: “I met Veerle and lots of other people that day while waiting in line.

“When we got inside we were the lucky ones to be in the absolute front for the rest of the night.

“Before Lewis came on stage there were two support acts and during these support acts Veerle and I were having fun.

“Then, she made the goat sound for the first time, I thought it was hilarious so I told her she should do that again but then when Lewis was on stage because I was pretty sure he would find that hilarious as well.

“So Lewis got on stage and after almost half an hour he was actually checking on the wellbeing of the audience.

“Then Veerle made the goat sound and Lewis got distracted by it which you can see in the video. We talked a bit after the show, I told her I recorded everything and that I would send it to her.

“Once it got viral on my TikTok we talked about it again. It was super fun to see that Lewis also shared my video on his instagram, which blew up my phone.

“It was a night filled with a lot of fun, laughter, tears and emotional moments.”