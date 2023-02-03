HILARIOUS footage shows two apparent cold callers’ reaction to a witty door sign informing the pair that their services are not required.

Dion Darke had been away from home earlier this month when two unknown women approached his front door.

Footage – captured from the perspective of a Ring doorbell camera – shows two women dressed in winter coats and hats walking up the pathway to bus driver Dion’s door at the side of his house.

The duo appear to be cold callers, carrying handbags and with a look of intent drawn across their faces.

The women are met with a sign on Dion’s door which is underlined in red and contains multiple exclamation marks instructing potential visitors on what kind of welcome they can expect.

The sign reads: “No cold callers. We are too broke to buy anything.

“We know who we are voting for. We have found Jesus.

“Seriously, unless you are selling cookies, please go away.”

Noticing the white A4 card placed on the door, one of the women squints to read the instructions as the other points and scans through the text.

Murmuring under her breath as she reads, the second woman soon realises the purpose of the sign, saying: “…seriously, unless you are selling cookies, please go away.”

Pictured: The hilarious sign. (C) Dion Darke

She then appears to grin cheekily as she taps the other woman on the arm, gesturing her back down the path following their ill-fated attempt to meet the homeowners.

The other woman realises the implications of the sign and bursts into a hilarious fit of giggles as she heads back down the path with her colleague.

Dion, from Woolwich, shared the footage to social media earlier this month, writing: “Made my Saturday morning.”

The post received dozens of likes, and comments reacting in jest to the footage.

One user joked: “So girl scouts MIGHT have a chance.”

Another quipped: “Maybe in London [they would leave]. In USA they will ring.”

Cold calling is the act of making uninvited visits to a home with the intention of selling goods or services. It is not illegal and does not require a licence.

However, the law states that a trader who ignores a resident’s request to leave and not return commits a criminal offence under the provisions of The Consumer Protection From Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.